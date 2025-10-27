Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from a recently completed airborne Mobile MagnetoTellurics (Mobile MT) survey over the Cree Bay Project, located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The new MT data reveals a broad resistivity-low zone through the heart of the property, defining a key area for follow-up exploration along the promising structural offset inferred from 2019 drilling. The Cree Bay is located along the Virgin River Conductive Corridor and lies along strike of Orano and Geiger Energy's joint venture Fir Island property, approximately 10km to the Northeast of Cree Bay (Figure 1).

The Mobile MT survey, completed in September 2025, was designed to provide an updated geophysical overview of the Cree Bay Project and assist in defining new exploration target areas. Limited drilling completed in 2019 identified significant faulting, hydrothermal alteration, and strongly elevated boron values in the sandstone in drillhole CB19-001. The drilling intersected the Athabasca Unconformity at 565 meters, approximately 350 meters deeper than expected, suggesting the presence of a significant structural offset, a favorable environment for uranium mineralization.

The newly defined resistivity-low zone, combined with the geophysical models from ground data collected in 2022, will be used to refine drill targets. In addition, the broader MT dataset provides valuable context for defining additional target areas for future focused ground geophysical surveys and follow-up exploration drilling.

Mobile MT surveys have also been completed on the Todd, Clearwater West and Grey Island properties. Interpretation of the Mobile MT survey data for those datasets is underway, and the results will be disclosed as they become available.

Erik Sehn, P.Geo, VP Exploration, commented:

"The F4 technical team has established a proven and effective approach to uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin, having been directly involved in four major uranium discoveries, including two within the past three years. Cree Bay is an exciting project, given its proximity to Orano and Geiger Energy's Fir Island property and prospective East Channel Fault, which the MT survey shows to continue onto the Cree Bay Property. Incorporating and merging the results from this survey with all previous data, the F4 team will apply its understanding of geophysical signatures and geological controls from previous uranium discoveries to define strong target areas at Cree Bay in the search for the next uranium deposit."

Figure 1. Cree Bay Airborne Mobile MT.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/271959_b4c6c5fe640e98a1_002full.jpg

About the Cree Bay Project:

F4 Uranium's 100% owned Cree Bay property comprises 16 mineral claims totaling 14,080 ha located 20 km south of Stony Rapids within the northern edge of the Athabasca Basin along the Virgin River Conductive Corridor. Drilling on the property in 2019 revealed significant faulting, hydrothermal alteration and elevated boron in the sandstone in hole CB19-001. The property lies 10km along strike to the southeast from Orano and Geiger Energy's joint venture Fir Island property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and approved on behalf of the company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & COO of F4 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Hartmann has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Cree Bay Property.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, lead by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 16 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 155,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

Contact Information

F4 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271959

SOURCE: F4 Uranium Corp.