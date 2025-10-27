EASTERN EXPANSION PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

TXC25-166 cut 5.03 metres grading 750 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) (306.8 g/t silver (Ag) & 4.06 g/t gold (Au)) from 165.2 metres, including 1.83 metres grading 1,661 g/t AgEq (724 g/t Ag & 8.58 g/t Au);

TXC25-159 drilled 8.75 metres grading 193 g/t AgEq (90.3 g/t Ag & 0.94 g/t Au) from 234.1 metres, including 0.82 metres grading 1,217 g/t AgEq (567.7 g/t Ag & 5.95 g/t Au);

TXC25-164 intercepted 5.67 metres of 263 g/t AgEq (3.6 g/t Ag & 2.38 g/t Au) from 180.0 metres, including 1.1 metres grading 955 g/t AgEq (9.2 g/t Ag & 8.67 g/t Au);

TXC25-160 cut 1.52 metres of 807 g/t AgEq (79.4 g/t Ag & 6.66 g/t Au) from 146.3 metres; and

Assays for 13 drillholes under the Eastern Expansion Drill Program remain pending at this time.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces partial assay results from its fully-funded eastern expansion drill program (the "Eastern Expansion Program" or the "Program") at its 100% owned Tonopah West project located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States ("Tonopah West").

The Eastern Expansion Program was a follow-up to the Company's scout drill program (the "Scout Program") at Tonopah West completed in February 2025 (see March 31, 2025 news release), which showed significant potential to expand the DPB South resource area 1,200 metres in an easterly direction (the "Eastern Expansion Zone").

The Eastern Expansion Program commenced in July 2025 within the Eastern Expansion Zone, utilizing reverse circulation (RC) drilling to establish initial holes, which were then deepened using diamond core drilling (core tails) for more detailed geological analysis. The Program drilled a total of 6,798 metres (22,896 feet) in twenty-four drillholes, however, only 22 drillholes were completed, as two pre-collar holes were not usable for core tails. Of the 22 completed drillholes, three were core holes completed from surface.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Initial assays from our Eastern Expansion Program have returned both high-grades and broad zones of shallow silver and gold intercepts potentially extending up to 1,200 metres along trend from the DPB South Resource shell. At the historic Ohio mine area on the eastern margin of Tonopah West, hole TXC25-166 intersected 5.03 metres grading 750 g/t AgEq, offsetting the mineralized structure first identified in RC hole TW25-128, which returned two 1.52 metres zones grading 1,198 g/t Ag and 9.61 g/t Au starting at 292.6 metres and 219 g/t Ag and 1.72 g/t Au starting at 297.2 metres earlier this year. Thick zones of mineralization, spanning between 5.67 to 8.75 metres were encountered in drillholes TXC25-164 and TXC25-159 just east of the existing DPB South resource area, situated in close proximity to our planned exploration decline. As our geologic model continues to advance along the outer ring of the fraction caldera, and with assays pending from an additional 13 drillholes under the Program, this emerging zone represents significant tonnage potential that can meaningfully expand the Tonopah West mineral resource base stemming from the edge of DPB South zone through to the eastern boundary of Tonopah West."

Table 1 summarizes the results of the Eastern Expansion Program using a cut-off grade of 150 g/t AgEq.

Table 1: Eastern Expansion Program Significant Results

Drillhole ID Program Area Hole Type From (m) To (m) Drillhole Interval (m) Ag g/t Au g/t AgEq g/t TXC25-158 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 146.30 147.83 1.52 123.0 0.852 216.0 TXC25-158 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 272.83 273.86 1.04 17.9 2.353 274.8 Including 273.56 273.86 0.30 59.8 7.970 930.1 TXC25-159 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 234.18 242.93 8.75 90.3 0.943 193.3 Including 241.65 242.47 0.82 567.7 5.953 1217.8 TXC25-160 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 146.30 147.83 1.52 79.4 6.660 806.6 TXC25-164 E Expansion DPB South RC/Core 180.44 186.11 5.67 3.6 2.379 263.4 Including 185.01 186.11 1.10 9.2 8.670 955.9 TXC25-166 E Expansion Ohio RC/Core 160.17 160.78 0.61 114.9 1.658 296.0 TXC25-166 E Expansion Ohio RC/Core 165.20 170.23 5.03 306.8 4.062 750.3 Including 166.73 168.56 1.83 724.1 8.577 1660.6 AgEq = Ag + Au/(Factor); where Factor = (Ag Price/Au Price)*(Ag Recovery/Au Recovery) or Factor=($27/$2,700)*(87%/95%)=0.009157; True thickness is 75% to 85% of drill interval; NSV=No values above cut off; Cut-off grade is 150 g/t AgEq; RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail; Core is core from the surface.

Thick intervals were noted in TXC25-159, -164 and -166 which ranged between 5.03 to 8.75 metres. True thickness is estimated to be between 75% and 85% of the drilled interval. The thick mineralized intervals speaks to the potential of the Eastern Expansion Zone.

TXC25-166 and TW25-128 (Scout Program) cut thick, and high-grade intervals along the Pittsburg-Monarch fault system which is oriented north-northwest. This splay of the fault opens additional upside along the eastern margin of the property from TW25-128, which returned 1.52 metres grading 1,198 g/t Ag and 9.61 g/t Au (see March 31, 2025 news) towards TW20-001, which cut 28.96 metres of 435.7 g/t Ag and 5.29 g/t Au, representing a horizontal distance of approximately 1,100 metres.

Drillholes TXC25-157, -161 and -163 were mineralized with TXC25-161 returning 2.4 g/t Ag and 0.92 g/t Au over 1.98 metres, and TXC25-163 yielding 31.7 g/t Ag and 0.78 g/t Au over 0.95 metres. TXC25-157 encountered 0.46 metres grading 60.2 g/t Ag and 0.74 g/t Au. TXC25-156, -162, and -165 did not return significant results.

Assay results for eleven Eastern Expansion holes (TXC25-167 through -170 and TXC25-172 through -177 and TXC25-179 are pending at this time. TXC25-171 and TXC25-178 were completed in the DPB South resource area, and assays are pending for these two holes at this time.

Figure 1: Drillhole location map for the Eastern Expansion drillholes reported in this news release

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/271960_e0ea6e7dc4eb3bef_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Tonopah West expansion potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/271960_e0ea6e7dc4eb3bef_002full.jpg

Drillhole ID Area Program Type UTM_NAD27 E UTM_NAD27 N Elevation (m) Depth (ft) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip TXC25-156 Ohio E Expansion RC/Core 479073.0 4213222.0 1843.4 1000.0 304.8 150 -60 TXC25-157 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478100.0 4213400.0 1785.0 888.0 270.7 180 -60 TXC25-158 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478150.0 4213530.0 1786.0 1165.0 355.1 180 -60 TXC25-159 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478200.0 4213300.0 1789.0 878.0 267.6 180 -55 TXC25-160 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478540.0 4213310.0 1800.0 953.0 290.5 180 -65 TXC25-161 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478240.0 4213360.0 1793.0 1050.0 320.0 180 -65 TXC25-162 Ohio E Expansion RC/Core 479073.0 4213222.0 1843.4 922.0 281.0 180 -60 TXC25-163 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478450.0 4213040.0 1805.0 932.0 284.1 0 -65 TXC25-164 DPB South E Expansion RC/Core 478375.0 4213088.0 1800.0 1042.0 317.6 0 -60 TXC25-165 Ohio E Expansion RC/Core 478778.0 4213176.0 1824.5 1130.0 344.4 120 -50 TXC25-166 Ohio E Expansion RC/Core 479073.0 4213222.0 1843.4 1230.0 374.9 40 -75

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged into AAL's system. The samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the completion of the Company's Eastern Expansion Program at Tonopah West and the anticipated objectives and results therefrom; material expansion of the Tonopah West mineral resource base; the Company's de-risking initiatives at Tonopah West; estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

