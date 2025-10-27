Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, provides a corporate update on recent market activity.

"With the recent market activity, we wanted to reassure our investors that we continue to execute our strategic growth plan to grow the business and shareholder value and they can expect continuing positive announcements of our progress. We deeply appreciate support from our investors and reassure them of our focus and commitment as we continue on our exciting journey ahead. Especially for me as the founder and CEO, my commitment remains resolute to deliver for our shareholders," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

The following is a recap of recent Company announcement highlights:

Teamed up with a leading global provider of business decisioning and data analytics for it to market Company's solutions to its nearly 3 million small to mid-sized businesses and nearly 90% of Fortune 500 company customers

Joined NVDIA's Inception Program to work closely with NVIDA to accelerate launch of unique agentic AI cyber risk mitigation solution to scale sales

Signed Agreements with two Strategic Reseller Partners who have existing large contracts with U.S government agencies to resell Company's solutions and drive large sales

Launched unique no-application cyber insurance policy benefit for organizations using Company's solution in partnership with top insurance broker and A XV rated insurer

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

