

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (TKHCF.PK, 3635.T), a Japanese video game, amusement, and anime holding company, on Monday reported a decline in net profit for the first half, reflecting a fall in sales.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 13.465 billion, or JPY 42.57 per share, less than JPY 15.975 billion, or JPY 47.09 per share, in the same period last year.



Operating profit moved down to JPY 7.964 billion from JPY 10.651 billion last year. Revenue was JPY 31.268 billion, compared with JPY 35.197 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Koei Tecmo still anticipates a net profit of JPY 27 billion, down 28.2% from last year. Basic income per share is still projected to be at JPY 83.07. The company continues to expect revenue of JPY 92 billion, up 10.6% from last year.



Koei Tecmo still expects to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 43 per share.



