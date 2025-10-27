

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $662 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $616 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $738 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $4.306 billion from $3.891 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $662 Mln. vs. $616 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $4.306 Bln vs. $3.891 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company said: 'KDP now expects fiscal 2025 constant currency net sales growth in a high-single-digit range, revised from a mid-single-digit growth outlook previously. The company's outlook for adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range is unchanged. At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one half of one percentage point headwind to full year top- and bottom-line growth.'



KDP was up by 3.50% at $28.11 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News