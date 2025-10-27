Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Identifies Potential for Another Epithermal Gold System at Wainikoro, Vatu Aurum Project, Fiji

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSX-V:KALO) ("Kalo" or the "Company") has confirmed that the Wainikoro hosts a similar style of epithermal gold system as Aurum Prime, located 5 kilometres to the northeast (Figure 1). Geological mapping, soil sampling, alteration and geochemical analysis completed in September 2025 demonstrated strong geological and geochemical similarities between the two areas.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Broad gold at surface: Historical trenching returned up to: 32 m @ 0.56 g/t Au (including 12 m @ 1.0 g/t Au) (historical trench TR17-5K05*); 24 m @ 1.0 g/t Au (including 2 m @ 3.41 g/t Au) (historical trench TR13-5K04*);

2025 fieldwork: Geological mapping, soil sampling, and alteration mapping have identified a preserved clay-silica (acid-sulfate) lithocap with sinter, chalcedony ridges, and quartz-adularia veinlets - features consistent with a shallow, vertically intact low-sulphidation epithermal system over a 12.5 square kilometer area (Figure 2).

Strong pathfinder signature: Elevated arsenic, antimony and mercury and advanced argillic alteration (illite-kaolinite-alunite-barite assemblages) define a robust geochemical halo.

Hydrothermal breccias: Breccia zones accompanied by sinter and quartz veinlets at TR13-5K04 confirm acid-sulfate alteration and near-surface vent facies, supporting historical data and indicating proximity to the upper boiling horizon of the system (see Photos 1 to 4).

District-scale continuity: Results confirm that the Nubu Graben can potentially host multiple epithermal systems, as demonstrated by Wainikoro and Aurum Prime occurring 5 km apart along this structural corridor, where graben flexures promote extensional settings ideal for epithermal fluid upflow and gold deposition. The Nubu Graben is an extensive structural corridor exceeding 30 kilometres in length within ground controlled by Kalo.

"Our new mapping at Wainikoro has confirmed that this is the same geological environment that hosts Aurum Prime. The preserved silica caps, vein textures, and clay-silica alteration at surface are diagnostic of a vertically intact epithermal system. Having now validated two separate epithermal complexes along the Nubu Graben demonstrates the district-scale gold potential of this structural corridor. The abundance of preserved surface features at Wainikoro makes it a high-priority exploration area alongside our ongoing work at Aurum Prime." - Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President & CEO

NEXT STEPS

The Company's 2025-2026 planned Wainikoro work program includes:

Expanded geological mapping, systematic trenching, and soil geochemistry.

Integration of Portable PPB detectORE and TerraSpec® Halo mineral identifier data with structural interpretation to refine target areas. The Portable PPB detectORE system is a field-deployable geochemical analyzer that measures gold directly from soil or rock samples within hours, enabling rapid decision-making without relying on laboratory turnaround times. The TerraSpec® Halo mineral identifier uses short-wave infrared (SWIR) spectroscopy to characterize alteration minerals such as illite, kaolinite, and chlorite in real time. Together, these instruments provide continuous geochemical and mineralogical data in the field, allowing Kalo to integrate gold values, alteration zonation, and structural interpretation to refine drill targets efficiently and accurately.

Figure 1: Regional soil geochemical program coverage - 12,079 soil samples - 2024 (teal) and 14,573 soil samples - 2025 (green).

Figure 2: Wainikoro (labelled 2 in Figure 1 above) - Trench locations in relation to Nubu Graben Faults

GEOLOGICAL SETTING

The 2025 fieldwork confirmed that Wainikoro preserves all the key features of a productive epithermal gold system: preserved alteration zones at surface that indicate the system extends to depth, the same geochemical signature as Aurum Prime, and evidence of gold deposition in a boiling zone - the ideal setting for high-grade mineralization.

Surface geology and alteration:

Regional geophysics and mapping data show that the Nubu Graben passes through the Wainikoro area, and crucially where a flexure in the graben fault has formed that promotes extensional settings, like at Aurum Prime, which are excellent precursors for epithermal systems.

Fieldwork identified extensive sinter and chalcedony exposures along ridgelines, underlain by basalt, andesite, and tuff units that are locally brecciated.

In lower topographic areas, hematite-altered basalt hosts pyrite mineralization associated with manganese oxides and vugs infilled by specular hematite and microcrystalline quartz.

TerraSpec® Halo mineral identifier confirms preserved epithermal system:

TerraSpec® analyses indicate the presence of illite and barite associated with pyrite-bearing zones, chalcedony-sinter ridges, and surrounding volcanic rocks.

These mineral assemblages and alteration styles are consistent with an acid-sulphate lithocap environment, supporting the historical model and suggesting potential for shallow gold mineralization within a vertically preserved low-sulphidation epithermal system.

Associated Mn-Ba enrichment and kaolinite-alunite alteration delineates a well-developed acid-sulphate (clay-silica) lithocap like that observed at Aurum Prime.

Vein textures diagnostic of boiling-zone deposition:

The vuggy, banded, and bladed quartz-chalcedony veins identified in mapping coincide with the sinter and chalcedony ridges documented in the 2025 fieldwork.

These textures, together with pyrite ± hematite and quartz-adularia overprints, are typical of boiling-zone deposition - the same geological setting that hosts Aurum Prime.

Shares for Debt Settlements

Further to its news release dated May 12, 2025, regarding the debt settlement of $150,000 (the "Service Debt") with a service provider, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally approved the settlement of six months of the Service Debt, being an aggregate of $48,667, by the issuance of 973,340 common shares (the "Service Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Service Debt Share.

The Company also announces that it has entered into shares-for-debt settlement agreement with a drill contractor to settle debts totalling $400,000 (the "Drill Debt"). The Company will issue a total of 4,000,000 common shares (the "Drill Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Drill Debt Share subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The Service Debt Shares and Drill Debt Shares will be issued pursuant to prospectus exemptions available under Canadian securities law and will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Marketing Agreements

Fairfax Partners Inc.

On October 27, 2025, the Company entered into a consulting agreement with Fairfax Partners Inc. ("Fairfax"). Pursuant to the consulting agreement, Fairfax has agreed to provide specialized consulting services, including content creation and management, to support the issuer's growth and communication with investors. The consulting agreement will remain in effect for a period of 12 months commencing on October 21, 2025 for investor relations services including but not limited to digital marketing and management of materials. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the consulting agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Fairfax, the Company agreed to pay monthly fee of $10,000 plus applicable taxes. The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Fairfax as compensation for its services. Fairfax can be contacted at connect@fairfax.partners.

Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an online marketing agreement with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. ("Maximus"). Pinnacle Digest and PinnacleDigest.com are business names of Maximus. Maximus has agreed to produce and distribute, through the email newsletter and YouTube channel of PinnacleDigest.com, a video highlighting the Company and its Vatu Aurum Project. Maximus will also produce and distribute, through the email newsletter and YouTube channel of PinnacleDigest.com, a video podcast featuring an executive of Kalo Gold's team. Additionally, all the Company's news releases during the term of the online marketing agreement will be featured in Pinnacle Digest's weekly email newsletter.

The Company's engagement of Maximus will run for a period of four months beginning on October 27, 2025, and the Company has paid Maximus a one-time fee of C$150,000 (plus GST) for the services. Maximus' business address is 300 - 1550 5 St. SW Calgary, Alberta. T2R 1K3, email address is support@pinnacledigest.com. Maximus currently owns 1,700,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and 1,700,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share until May 12, 2027. Maximus is an arm's-length party to the Company. The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to Maximus as compensation for its services.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., principal of SGDS Hive, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits and direct supervision of the exploration program.

ABOUT KALO GOLD CORP.

Kalo Gold Corp. (TSX-V: KALO) is a gold exploration company focused on low-sulphidation epithermal gold systems in Fiji. The 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project spans 367 km² on Vanua Levu and is in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting with district-scale gold potential. Exploration is centered on the Aurum Epithermal Field, where drilling, trenching, and geochemistry have outlined multiple structurally controlled gold targets. Kalo's technical program is led by SGDS Hive.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President & Director

For further information, please contact info@kalogoldcorp.com or visit www.kalogoldcorp.com

Photo 1 KRS-PS25-050: Hand specimen of chalcedony and crystalline quartz which show sub-bladed quartz indicative of silica deposition from hydrothermal fluids. Photo 2 KRS-PS25-046: Hydrothermal breccia with clast sizes ranging from <1 mm to 30 cm, subrounded to subangular in shape. Breccia matrix is mafic with large silicified sinter clasts, minor hematite alteration, and vugs lined with crystalline quartz. Sample was found by historical trench TR135KT04 which returned up to 3.41g/t Au across 2m. Photo 3 KRN-PS25-104: White silicified tuff with quartz veinlets along with trace microcrystalline quartz identified in outcrop beside historical trench TR135KT05 which returned up to 0.65g/t Au across 2m. Photo 4 Bua Road: Banded calcite vein textures observed at surface, typical of near-surface hydrothermal activity.

*CAUTIONARY NOTE

*All historical gold results reported herein were collected by previous operators. Grades are uncut and length-weighted; true widths are not known at this stage. No economic comparison is implied. Gold mineralization at Wainikoro was first identified by Aquitaine (1985) and subsequently confirmed by Kalo Exploration Ltd. (2013-2019); data from those campaigns have been reviewed by SGDS Hive in 2025.

Historical trench results from Wainikoro are reported for geological context from the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Independent Technical Report on the Vatu Aurum Gold Project, Vanua Levu (North Island), Fiji," prepared by Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc., effective 16 January 2021 (filed on SEDAR+ 23 September 2021). In that report, trench samples were collected as continuous horizontal channels cut perpendicular to mineralized structures at 1-2 m intervals, typically yielding 2-4 kg per sample. Analyses were performed at ALS Minerals Brisbane (Queensland, Australia) by 50 g fire assay (Au-AA26) with multi-element ICP-AES (ME-ICP41). The Qualified Person concluded that these procedures were of sufficient quality to provide adequate confidence in the data.

Historical trench TR17-5K05 returned 32 m @ 0.56 g/t Au (incl. 12 m @ 1.0 g/t Au), and TR13-5K04 returned 24 m @ 1.0 g/t Au (incl. 2 m @ 3.41 g/t Au). TR13-5K04: Trench head at 774346E 8191312N, strike southeast, 45m total length. 23 samples collected returning from 0.03 to 3.41 g/t gold TR15-5K05: Trench head at 775076E 8192000N, strike east, 55m total length. 28 samples collected returning from trace to 1.31 g/t gold

Kalo Gold has not re-sampled these trenches and therefore treats the results as historical in nature. The Company considers the data reliable for geological interpretation but not for resource estimation.

Readers are cautioned that the historical data were generated prior to the current QA/QC protocols of Kalo Gold Corp. The Qualified Person has reviewed the historical data and considers the information suitable for geological context. The information is disclosed to illustrate the distribution of surface gold mineralization and support geological modelling and should not be relied upon as current exploration results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations, strategic objectives, and exploration priorities at the time of this release. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and include, but are not limited to:

The Company's planned multi-phase exploration and drilling program, including the targeting of structurally controlled gold zones at Coqeloa, Aurum Prime, Namalau, Loma, and Buca Trends, and the Qiriyaga Complex.

Interpretations of geological features, mineralization continuity, and deposit potential, based on geophysical surveys, surface sampling, and historical drill data, which are subject to change as additional drilling and verification work is conducted.

The potential for district-scale gold mineralization, subject to further exploration, drilling, and independent verification.

All exploration results, including geochemical data and historical intercepts, are preliminary in nature and do not constitute a mineral resource estimate. Further exploration, including drilling, is required to confirm the continuity, grade, and extent of mineralization at the Vatu Aurum Project.

The Company's ability to secure sufficient financing, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, and establish strategic partnerships to advance exploration and development activities.

Exploration Risks & Uncertainties

Forward-looking statements are subject to geological, financial, and regulatory risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Exploration risk: There is no guarantee that current exploration activities will result in an economically viable mineral resource.

Drilling uncertainty: Trench and soil sampling results are not necessarily indicative of subsurface mineralization, and drilling is required to confirm continuity, grade, and extent.

Permit and regulatory risks: Exploration activities are subject to government approvals, environmental regulations, and permitting requirements.

Funding constraints: The Company's ability to execute exploration programs depends on market conditions and financing availability.

Commodity price volatility: Gold price fluctuations may impact the economic feasibility of any future discoveries.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Kalo Gold Corp.'s business, as well as beliefs and assumptions made by the Company's management.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may not prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of the Company.

Kalo Gold Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release.

For a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to Kalo Gold Corp.'s public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

