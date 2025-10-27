Iridium Communications Inc.: Iridium Unveils Revolutionary Global GPS Device Protection on a Chip

Devices reliant on GPS and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) can integrate comprehensive protection against jamming, spoofing and time interruptions with the Iridium PNT ASIC

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice, data, and PNT satellite communications, today announced a leap forward in the security of GPS and other GNSS-reliant devices against jamming, spoofing and timing interruptions with the unveiling of a dedicated, miniature application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), the Iridium® PNT ASIC. Engineered for seamless integration into a wide range of electronic devices, the Iridium PNT ASIC will deliver authenticated, pole-to-pole positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) data. It will provide a resilient alternative to traditional GNSS, offering protection against spoofing and jamming for consumer, industrial, and government applications.

"This is a first. To provide this type of capability on a global basis has never been done before," said Iridium CEO Matt Desch. "The size, low cost, and scalability of this solution to protect GPS is a major breakthrough."

The jamming and spoofing of GNSS systems have gone from being an occasional threat to a near constant occurrence over the past few years. Several high profile events, like the September 2025 jamming of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's aircraft navigation system and a malfunction of GNSS systems in the waters outside of Qatar, causing a pause in maritime operations in October 2025, are two recent examples. A September 2024 report from OPSGROUP cited a 500% increase in the spoofing of commercial airliners, specifically stating that on average 1,500 flights a day are encountering GPS spoofing.

Couple this dramatic rise in threats with the economic risks, estimated at billions of dollars per day globally, and the need for a simple, easily integrated solution is undeniable. For example, in 2019, a single day GPS outage in the United States was estimated by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to cost the economy approximately $1 billion. When adjusted for inflation in 2025, this could be well over $1.3 billion per day.

Tiny Form Factor - Embedded Resilience

Measuring just 8mm by 8mm and capable of fitting into devices ranging from consumer products up through major infrastructure systems like power grids, transportation systems and telecom networks, the Iridium PNT ASIC democratizes GNSS resilience. When embedded in a device, the Iridium PNT ASIC receives a cryptographically secure time and location data signal from the Iridium satellite network that is 1,000 times more powerful than GPS and capable of working inside buildings. This can help GNSS-dependent applications to not only detect a problem but also maintain operations until it is resolved. The Iridium PNT ASIC will also continuously verify signal integrity, making it the ideal alternative or primary source of PNT data.

"The market for alternative PNT solutions is shifting rapidly toward compact, integrated technologies," said Mike O'Connor, executive vice president, PNT, Iridium. "While Iridium PNT is already available in some systems, the Iridium PNT ASIC will take it to the next level to deliver the only truly global alternative to GPS in the smallest form factor available."

The alternative PNT market is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2032, driven by demand for secure, reliable timing and location data across all sectors of critical infrastructure. Available today, Iridium PNT protects digital infrastructure for financial markets, governments, and major corporations. Its applications span data centers, 5G wireless networks, aviation, maritime, land mobile, and IoT, making it a foundational service for the future of secure, connected systems.

"Whether in government, enterprise, or consumer applications, every device that relies on GNSS needs a dependable backup or reliable primary service in the event of disruption," O'Connor said. "The Iridium PNT ASIC delivers that dependability in a compact, all-in-one chip."

Iridium showcased the ASIC's capabilities during last month's Jammertest, an annual event that evaluates the resilience of GNSS and alternative PNT technologies under jamming and spoofing attacks. The Iridium PNT ASIC maintained both timing accuracy and reliable navigation during controlled exercises.

Iridium is inviting organizations to apply to participate in beta trials, and, if selected, they will receive Iridium PNT ASIC evaluation kits, enabling early integration and testing. The Iridium PNT ASIC is planned for commercial availability in mid-2026.

Organizations with devices that rely on GNSS and are seeking to enhance resilience against jamming, spoofing or time and frequency interruptions, or those developing innovative technologies in the PNT domain, are encouraged to learn more and express interest at www.iridium.com/pnt/asic.

Iridium is highlighting the Iridium PNT ASIC at the International Timing and Sync Forum (ITSF), held October 27th to 30th in Prague.

