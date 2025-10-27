Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. Partners with SOLV Foundation on $2.8B TVL Bitcoin Initiative to Advance Crypto Treasury Strategy

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN; "the Company") today announced it has entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the SOLV Foundation, a cross-chain Bitcoin staking and structured finance platform boasting a total value locked (TVL) of US$2.8 billion. This collaboration underscores the Company's ambition as a Nasdaq-listed leader focused on building its treasury around Bitcoin as its primary digital asset holding.

JZXN will leverage SOLV's platform to maximize the efficiency of its Bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin assets held by the Company or its subsidiaries will be deposited into the SOLV platform under custody by approved, regulated third parties designated by the Company, ensuring transparency, security, and institutional-grade auditability.

Furthermore, senior representatives from both JZXN and SOLV will form a Steering Committee tasked with spearheading transformative initiatives to redefine Bitcoin-centric decentralized finance (DeFi). This committee will drive adoption of SolvBTC across networks including Solana, Base; facilitate market expansion; and pioneer innovative financial models such as tokenized real-world assets and structured yield products.

This agreement reflects the shared vision of positioning the Company as a Bitcoin-focused crypto financial firm, integrating its reserves with cutting-edge digital asset strategies. By tapping into SOLV's expertise in Bitcoin liquidity aggregation and staking, JZXN aims to provide shareholders with institutional exposure to Bitcoin while enhancing capital efficiency within a regulated framework. Both parties affirm that this partnership will operate under principles of transparency, sound governance, and compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations and Nasdaq listing requirements.

Mr. Li Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., stated: "This partnership marks a transformative step forward, strengthening our Bitcoin vault strategy and aligning us with one of the most advanced platforms in the Bitcoin liquidity and staking ecosystem."

Ryan Chow, Co-Founder of Solv Protocol, said, "Our expertise in managing large-scale Bitcoin assets, combined with Jiuzi's NASDAQ-listed status, builds a bridge of trust for traditional finance. Together, we're enabling secure institutional capital flow into crypto."

About Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of NEV intelligent charging infrastructure in China's lower-tier cities. The Company specializes in high-power DC fast charging stations integrated with energy storage systems and plans continued expansion through 2026 to support China's carbon neutrality goals and sustainable transportation. For more information, visit jzxn.com.

