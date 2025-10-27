On October 23, 2025, NanoEcho AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the third quarter of 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in NanoEcho AB (publ) (NANECH, ISIN code SE0017133705, order book ID 348100) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB