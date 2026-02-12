Instrument: Units rights Short name: NANECH UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027691700 Order book ID: 481630 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from February 13, 2026, the units rights in NanoEcho AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 24, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB