Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY), Gold Royalty Corp., one of the fastest-growing gold royalty companies, will be attending the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

John Griffith, Chief Development Officer, will be presenting on November 4th at 11:20 am Eastern Standard time.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference visit:

https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2025/

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations to build a diversified portfolio of precious metals royalty and streaming interests that generate superior long-term returns for our shareholders. Our diversified portfolio consists of over 250 royalties located in mining friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. This provides investors with lower risk exposure to gold with free exploration upside on the underlying projects.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services