AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Resources Expands Koocanusa Copper Project Along 50 km Fertile Corridor Following Geophysical Survey Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Aeonian Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:ALTN) (" Aeonian " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the expansion of its 100%-owned Koocanusa Copper Project in southeastern British Columbia through the acquisition of two new contiguous mineral tenures. The additions build on results from Aeonian's recent airborne geophysical survey, which highlighted multiple high-priority magnetic anomalies along the 50 km copper corridor (see September 10, 2025 , news release). The expanded ground strengthens Aeonian's control of very prospective structural and stratigraphic traps within the Purcell Basin, the same geological belt that hosts Montana's world-class sediment-hosted copper-silver deposits.

Key Highlights:

District Scale Growth: Two new claims expand the Koocanusa Project footprint to cover key magnetic anomalies and structural corridors outlined in the 2025 airborne geophysical survey.

Enhanced Target Definition: Adds 6.7 km of prospective strike length along the Gilnockie Fold and Jake Anticline, interpreted as major fold-hosted copper traps.

Strengthened Geological Model: Expansion aligns with magnetic-high anomalies that correlate with copper-bearing horizons of the Creston Formation, known to host sediment-hosted Cu-Ag mineralization, and analogous to the world-class Revett Formation deposits in Montana.

Drill Ready Momentum: Newly staked ground will be incorporated into Aeonian's upcoming exploration and drill targeting programs.

"Expanding our footprint over these newly defined magnetic and structural corridors solidifies our position along one of BC's most prospective yet under explored copper systems," stated Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian Resources. "With permits secured and targets clearly emerging, we're well positioned to advance toward our inaugural drill program at Koocanusa."

Figure 1. Map of the Koocanusa Project showing newly acquired tenures relative to magnetic anomalies and existing copper targets

Tenure Acquisition:

Aeonian has successfully acquired two new contiguous mineral tenure applications (Tenure 1126059 and Tenure 1126060) at its the Koocanusa Copper Project (Figure 1). The acquisitions follow the recently completed airborne geophysical survey that identified several discrete magnetic-high anomalies associated with favourable lithologies and significantly extend the Company's ground position in key structural corridors.

Tenure 1126059 extends the property to include the interpreted extent of the southern-striking limb of the Gilnockie?Fold by approximately 3.5 km to the U.S. border, significantly enhancing coverage of this inferred structural trap. Tenure 1126060 extends the property to include the interpreted extent of the western limb of the Jake?Anticline/Yahk?Target by approximately 3.2 km of inferred strike length, further increasing the footprint of this prospective fold-hosted corridor.

Both additional claims serve to fully cover interpreted zones where the geophysical survey returned prominent magnetic high responses, which correlates with favourable surface exposures of the Creston?Formation (known to host sediment-hosted copper mineralisation at Koocanusa) and underlying anomalous rock grab and soil copper values. Copper-bearing Creston Formation rocks at Koocanusa are directly analogous to the Revett Formation in Montana, which hosts several of Hecla Mining's world-class sediment-hosted Cu-Ag deposits, including Rock Creek and Montanore.

This newly staked land is now included in Aeonian's future 2026 exploration programs and provides additional avenues for targeting feeder-fault and fold hinge traps along this copper-fertile Purcell Basin corridor.

First Nations Engagement and Regulatory Process:

Under the new mineral staking process in British Columbia, tenures are reserved via the online system and then enter a period of consultation with local First Nations. Aeonian was able to expedite the tenure approvals by providing advanced information packages, including an archaeological management plan and wildlife management plan, to both the Shuswap?Indian?Band and the Ktunaxa?Nation?Council. The Company thanks the Bands for their cooperation and expedited review of the tenure applications, a reflection of Aeonian's commitment to transparent and respectful Indigenous partnerships.

Outlook & Next Steps:

With the two new tenures now added to the Koocanusa Project, Aeonian has incorporated these zones into its upcoming 2026 exploration program. Activities across the project will include detailed follow-up geophysics, surface mapping, geochemical sampling, and drill targeting designed to test both fold-hinge and fault-hosted traps supported by the magnetic anomaly framework. The expanded land package further strengthens Aeonian's position in one of the most under-explored sediment-hosted copper systems in British Columbia and provides a clear path toward discovery.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 3,200,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years, expiring on October 27, 2030. The Options are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan, applicable securities laws, and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares issued upon exercise of the Options will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company.

About Aeonian Resources Ltd.

Aeonian Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering the next generation of sustainable mineral resources in British Columbia. Its flagship Koocanusa Copper Project lies within the Purcell Basin, part of the same geological belt that hosts major sediment-hosted copper deposits across the border in Montana. Aeonian has outlined a 50 km fertile corridor with multiple drill ready targets supported by strong geochemical and geophysical data. With multi-year permits, strong Indigenous partnerships, and a disciplined, science-driven approach, Aeonian is well positioned for near term copper discovery in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com .

