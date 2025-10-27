

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - As President Javier Milei continues with radical austerity measures and free-market reforms, Argentina's ruling party has secured a major victory in the mid-term parliamentary elections.



The ruling La Libertad Avanza party has won 13 of 24 seats in the Senate to which elections were held Sunday. Its candidates won in 64 of the 127 seats in the lower-house they contested.



Milei's economic reforms in the first two years of his presidency, mainly slashing subsidies, have reportedly returned results as it checked inflation.



Addressing supporters in capital Buenos Aires after the results were declared, Milei said, 'Argentines showed that they don't want to return to the model of failure.' 'We must consolidate the path of reform we have embarked upon to turn Argentina's history around once and for all. to make Argentina great again,' he told the cheering crowd.



Securing one-third of seats in the lower house, or the Chamber of Deputies, was crucial for Milei's government to prevent the Opposition from blocking his reforms.



