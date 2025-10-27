Balco Group AB: Focus on profitability

Third quarter: July - September Net sales amounted to 277 MSEK (331)

Order intake amounted to 222 MSEK (285)

Order backlog increased by 4 percent to 1,377 MSEK (1,329)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to 3 MSEK (17)

Adjusted operating margin amounted to 1,1 percent (5.0)

Result after tax amounted to -5 MSEK (1)

Adjusted result after tax amounted to -5 MSEK (5)

Result per share amounted to -0,23 SEK (-0.03)

Adjusted result per share amounted to -0,23 (0.14)

Operating cash flow amounted to 3 MSEK (-1) The interim period: January- September Net sales amounted to 924 MSEK (1,031)

Order intake amounted to 1,016 MSEK (1,017)

Adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to 6 MSEK (52)

Adjusted operating margin amounted to 0,7 percent (5.0)

Result after tax amounted to -34 MSEK (7)

Adjusted result after tax amounted to -10 MSEK (18)

Result per share amounted to -1,53 SEK (0.12)

Adjusted result per share amounted to -0,46 (0.61)

Operating cash flow amounted to -26 MSEK (81)

Events during the quarter and after the end of the quarter

Andreas Lindberg is employed in the newly established position of Director of Business Development & Head of IT Balco Group, starts November 1, 2025.

Viktor Arvidsson has been hired as the new CFO and Head of Investor Relations, starts Q1-2026.

Michael Grindborn, CFO and Head of Investor Relations, leaves his employment with the company in connection with the Q3 report.

Joakim Petersen-Dyggve, CEO of Riikku Rakenteet Oy, leaves his employment on 30 November. Joakim has been a member of Group Management. A successor has been recruited, but will not initially be part of the Group Management.

First order taken in Germany with glazing system from Riikku.

"Balco Group strengthens Group Management in the strategic work with our brands and offerings with Andreas Lindberg taking up the newly established position as Head of Business Development "

- Camilla Ekdahl, President and CEO

This disclosure contains information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 27-10-2025 13:00 CET.

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 550 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.