Engineering Excellence Flows to the River City As Leidos Opens New Office

Three Things to Remember

Leidos has opened a new office in Richmond, Virginia to better serve the growing energy demands across the Southeast. The location enhances the company's ability to deliver advanced engineering and grid modernization solutions while facilitating closer alignment with customers. The expansion will support regional talent development and community partnerships in sustainability and STEM.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Strengthening energy resilience across the southeast

Leidos has expanded its footprint in Virginia with the opening of a new office in Richmond - strengthening its ability to deliver advanced engineering solutions for the growing electric utility market across the Southeast.

Richmond, Virginia is a growing technology and logistics hub for the southeastern United States.

As utilities work to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective power, they face mounting challenges from rising load demands and infrastructure strain. Across the Southeast, including Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas, load growth is projected to increase 25% by 2035, driven primarily by new data centers and manufacturing facilities. In Richmond alone, load growth driven by data center expansion in the state is projected to rise rapidly by 5% annually, more than doubling by 2040.

The new Richmond office positions Leidos to meet these challenges head-on. By deepening local engagement and improving accessibility, the company can better support utility customers through faster response times, enhanced collaboration, and greater agility. The new location also reinforces Leidos' continued focus on service delivery and program execution while advancing efforts in grid modernization and AI-enabled solutions for energy infrastructure.

From Richmond, Leidos will aim to deliver a full suite of capabilities, including transmission and distribution line design, substation and system engineering, system planning, civil and structural engineering, and project management. Together, these capabilities will help utilities strengthen grid resilience and prepare for future energy demands.

"Our Richmond office will facilitate closer alignment with our customers," said Bill Johnson, senior vice president, Energy, Infrastructure and Automation at Leidos. "This proximity allows us to be more agile and responsive, scaling our workforce quickly to meet the growing demand for innovative engineering solutions."

Building local partnerships, powering future growth

As operations expand, Leidos plans to invest further in local talent, creating opportunities for engineers and energy professionals throughout the region. The company is focused on building a strong, sustainable workforce that supports both its customers and the surrounding community.

Beyond business growth, Leidos is committed to making a lasting impact in the Richmond area through partnerships with local organizations that foster healthier lives, advance environmental sustainability and support STEM education initiatives that inspire the next generation of innovators.

SEE HOW LEIDOS MODERNIZES THE NATION'S ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Leidos

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/engineering-excellence-flows-to-the-river-city-as-leidos-opens-n-1092032