Stemtech Corporation - Stemtech Healthsciences India Pvt Ltd Announces Strategy for Market Entry

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / "STEMTECH CORPORATION", the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition and Innoventure Dynamic LLC of India announced on October 23, 2025, a dynamic joint venture, creating Stemtech HealthSciences India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Stemtech Corporation, a Nevada company (OTCQB:STEK).

The India Market

Stemtech Corporation Chairman & CEO, Charles S. Arnold, states "STEMTECH HEALTHSCIENCES INDIA PVT LTD (SHIPL) is dedicated to bringing stem-cell-based botanical nutrition to India and GCC markets. SHIPL integrates global R&D excellence with India's robust regulatory and retail ecosystem to make stem-cell wellness accessible, affordable, and scientifically validated. Delivered through a hybrid network of pharmacy chains, professional partners, and e-commerce platforms, Stemtech India (SHIPL) aims to redefine preventive health and cellular rejuvenation for every Indian household."

David Das, Director of Innoventure Dynamic LLP comments that India is one of the world's youngest large consumer markets with a median age of ~29 and an average household size of ~4.4 people, creating a natural fit for a family-focused wellness solution. Stemtech India plans a blended distribution model that combines organized retail pharmacy chains (anchored by a major chain's 5,500+ omni-channel outlets) with a phased rollout across India's 1.24 million+ retail chemist counters, supported by robust direct-to-consumer e-commerce marketing, including the leading e-pharmacies. The Company will also activate strong professional recommendations from physicians, dentists and veterinarians nationwide. This marketing plan positions Stemtech India to scale quickly in India's $32-billion-USD plus nutraceuticals market, while providing convenient access and trusted guidance to consumers and their families."

John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech Corporation & Managing Director of Stemtech HealthSciences India Pvt Ltd, advises "this entry strategy is well planned, with focus on distribution of our all-natural, plant-based stemceutical products, plus oral care, skin care and pet care through retail pharmacy access points: 1.24 million+ retail chemists & druggists nationwide. The largest organized chain has 5,500+ outlets with strong omnichannel (leverages India's physical pharmacy trust while scaling repeat online orders). Organized retail pharmacy (national chains): with 30-35% of market penetration; The initial focus will be on the top 200 cities in India, leveraging regional super-stores plus 1,000 distributor lanes with the intent to reach a priority of ~80,000 doors in 24 months, scaling thereafter. The base universe of 1.24 million+ outlets, representing significant revenue opportunities within India."

Mr. Meyer continues that "sales will also be through allopathic and AYUSH1 doctors, dentists (OraStem), and veterinarians (StemPets). India has 1,386,135 registered allopathic doctors in 2025 according to the India Central Bureau of Health; dentists ~150,000; veterinarians ~82k (registered). Further, our reach will also extend via e-commerce. India has ~900 million internet users; ~7%-9% of retail sales are online and growing rapidly. This mix was strategically determined as India's e-retail is already at scale with 270 million shoppers, yet brick-and-mortar pharmacies remain the everyday health front-line (with over a million sales locations). This blended model will maximize trial sales (offline) and repeat/auto-ship sales(online). We are very excited about this opportunity to share health and wellness in a market which has relied on natural means of health for centuries. These synergies between Stemtech and India are of great significance for this important global market, where people already believe in the same philosophy of good health, naturally."

1 - AYUSH is an acronym for Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy, which are traditional systems of medicine practiced in India. These systems focus on holistic health and well-being through various natural therapies and philosophies, and the Indian government oversees them through the Ministry of AYUSH.

Ayurveda : A traditional Indian system of medicine that emphasizes a holistic approach to health, including diet, lifestyle, and natural remedies.

Yoga & Naturopathy : Systems that use natural therapies, including yoga for physical and mental well-being and naturopathy which uses principles of nature to cure ailments.

Unani : A traditional system of medicine with roots in ancient Greece and developed in the Middle East, focusing on the balance of four humors in the body.

Siddha : A traditional Dravidian system of medicine that has been practiced in South India for centuries.

Homeopathy: A system of alternative medicine based on the principle of "like cures like," using highly diluted substances to treat illnesses.

Stemtech (STEK) shareholders will retain 51% ownership in this new division with Innoventure Dynamic LLC owning 49% with the profits being split on a 50/50 basis, with all financing provided by India investors.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo® Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem® (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem® Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One® Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

ABOUT INNOVENTURE DYNAMIC LLP

Innoventure Dynamic LLP (IDLLP), headquartered in New Delhi, India, is a multi-domain strategic consulting and business development firm that partners with organizations to transform vision into scalable, sustainable growth. Established to bridge innovation with real-world execution, IDLLP delivers integrated solutions across Strategy, Healthcare & Nutraceutical Commercialization, Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Mining, Digital Marketing, and Business Process Management.

With over 25 years of cumulative industry expertise, the Innoventure Dynamic leadership team has successfully guided multinational clients and investors across India, the GCC, and Europe. The firm operates through its branches in Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Denmark, enabling cross-border investment facilitation, regulatory compliance, and technology transfer.

Guided by its Director, Mr. David Das, Innoventure Dynamic LLP focuses on delivering measurable results through strategic alliances, global partnerships, and innovation-driven implementation. The company's philosophy, "Turning Vision into Reality"-reflects its commitment to aligning business growth with long-term socio-economic impact. The newly formed joint venture with Stemtech Corporation marks a defining milestone in IDLLP's journey. As the exclusive Indian strategic and operational partner for Stemtech HealthSciences India Pvt. Ltd. (SHIPL), Innoventure Dynamic will lead product localization, marketing, manufacturing integration, and distributor expansion across India and the GCC region.

Through a combination of innovation, trust, and execution excellence, Innoventure Dynamic LLP continues to build pathways that connect global technologies with local markets, empowering healthier lives, stronger enterprises, and sustainable growth for the future.

