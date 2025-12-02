Stemtech Corporation Announces Entry into China in a Joint Venture with Lightway Ventures

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Stemtech Corporation, the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition, is proud to announce a key strategic agreement to open a joint venture to establish distribution of Stemtech Products in China with Lightway Ventures. Stemtech Asia (Hong Kong) is being established, subject to final funding and regulatory approvals, and will be under the corporate structure of Stemtech Corporation, a Nevada USA holding company (OTCQB: "STEK").

The China Market

Stemtech Corporation Chairman & CEO, Charles S. Arnold, states "China is one of the largest consumer markets in the world. After months of research and discussion, we feel Lightway Ventures is the right business partner. We feel China will be a great source of revenue from this very large consumer market needing the benefits of stem cell nutrition products. As a 51% 49% joint venture partnership Stemtech shall retain 51% and Lightway 49%, but the profits will be split 50/50. Lightway intends to finance this joint venture, pending completion of required funding, while Stemtech provides the science and all of their health and wellness products. We look forward to our partnership with Lightway Ventures and their team in China including their other China local partners, who are looking for exponential growth with a very quick ramp up starting in 2026."

Chad Specter, Executive of Lightway Ventures says, "Lightway Ventures is proud to partner with Stemtech Corporation to bring their proven stem cell nutrition products into one of the world's most dynamic health and wellness markets. Stemtech Asia, headquartered in Hong Kong, represents a significant opportunity to improve the well-being of millions of people across China. With the nutraceutical sector projected to exceed $109 billion by 2033, we believe Stemtech's scientifically validated formulations are poised for strong demand. Leveraging our long-standing relationships in the region, we intend to secure prime placement with a major national e-commerce retailer as well as a with a leading pharmacy chain, beginning with an initial rollout to flagship locations, subject to final agreement, in Shanghai, Beijing, and other key metropolitan areas."

John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech Corporation, advises "the JV agreement with Lightway Ventures is a substantial growth opportunity inclusive of all Stemtech products, beginning with the RCM (stemrelease3 release, StemFlo circulate and MigraStem migration). Our plan is to eventually manufacture Stemtech products in China for this vast market. They will be distributed by Stemtech Asia through local partners in China and their extensive network of retail markets, e-commerce and other specific channels. With a population of over 1.4 Billion people, China represents a large territory which has always been an objective for Stemtech. The Stemtech anti-aging, longevity, quality of life products will benefit China's people who have long held the belief in natural remedies."

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For nearly 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

ABOUT LIGHTWAY VENTURES

Lightway Ventures is a strategic consulting and international business development firm specializing in cross-border partnerships between the United States, China, and the broader Asia-Pacific region. The firm works with high-growth companies to create market entry strategies, establish joint ventures, secure distribution channels, and develop localized go-to-market programs. Lightway leverages decades of experience in global brand development, supply chain relationships, regulatory navigation, and investment structuring to accelerate market expansion for its partners.

Through its extensive network in China and APAC, Lightway provides direct access to leading e-commerce platforms, retail partners, and wholesale distribution groups, enabling rapid commercialization of health, wellness, and consumer products. The company also supports operational setup, investor relations, and long-term business growth initiatives, positioning its partners for sustainable success in new markets.

