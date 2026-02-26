Stemtech Corporation Launches New Market Channel Biosciences Ecommerce

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation, the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition, launches Stemtech BioSciences E-Commerce Retail market channel.

President & COO, John W. Meyer stated "We are pleased to launch our new BioSciences Platform. This new program is a powerful initiative designed to expand our reach and to strengthen and diversify our foundation. BioSciences will deliver our all-natural, plant-based stemceutical products at retail value through a straight-forward, user-friendly Shopify platform. Our goals are clear: first, to open our innovative stem cell nutrition, skin care, oral and pet care products to a broader market, and second, to engage influencers who can create authentic demand for Stemtech's exceptional offerings."

Sandra Kazickaite, Vice President of Stemtech Global Performance says "beyond retail sales, the BioSciences project will serve as a robust lead generation engine for our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) in network marketing. We will implement systems where leads can be acquired by IBPs as they are generated or accessed as rewards for achieving certain ranks within the Direct Sales business. Moreover, we are exploring incentive programs that will reward sales or revenue with commission bonuses and as a publicly traded company, stock shares to deepen ownership and participation. The consumer will be introduced to wholesale pricing and our home-based business opportunity. Additionally, the BioSciences platform will introduce a line of complementary general health products. This expansion will attract attention from consumers who may not have previously considered Stemtech but are passionate about natural health solutions."

Stemtech is not just selling products - we're building a broader opportunity for people to discover the transformative potential of stem cell nutrition with vitality and health. This program positions Stemtech for continued growth, innovation and a dynamic future.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation is a publicly traded wellness company specializing in stemceuticals - all-natural, plant-based nutritional solutions designed to support the body's natural regenerative processes. Founded in 2018, following the acquisition of the operations from Stemtech International, Inc., (established in 2005), the company has a long history of innovation in stem cell nutrition and wellness science.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

