Stemtech Corporation Appoints Dr. Lizette Leos, MD To Chief Scientific Officer

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation, the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition, is proud to appoint Dr. Lizette Leos, MD to Chief Scientific Officer . (Stemtech Corporation - OTCQB:STEK)

Dr. Lizette Betsabe Leos Lopez, MD

President & COO, John W. Meyer stated "Dr. Leos has been with Stemtech since 2017 and has significantly contributed to the science, creation and development, including education of our stemceuticals all-natural , plant-based , non-GMO nutritional supplements designed to support the body's own regenerative processes. Promoting her to the role of Chief Scientific Officer recognizes both her longstanding impact and leadership in the development of new evidence-driven innovations. Her scientific knowledge of our products, ability to translate complex biology into practical education, and commitment to Stemtech's non-chemical approaches to cellular health have been instrumental to Stemtech's growth, with focus on anti-aging and longevity . We are very excited about the future under her expanded scientific leadership."

Mr. Meyer continues "as Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Leos will lead Stemtech Corporation's global scientific validation, education and regulatory alignment for Stemtech's recently announced joint ventures in Stemtech HealthSciences India Pvt Ltd and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council countries of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman). In addition, Dr. Leos will also support Stemtech Asia (Hong Kong) for business in the Peoples Republic of China".

Dr. Leos commented "It is an honor to step into the role of Chief Scientific Officer at a pivotal moment in Stemtech's evolution. Stemtech has been a pioneer in demonstrating how all-natural, plant-based nutrition can activate and support the body's own regenerative capacity without reliance on synthetic or chemical interventions. My vision is to further strengthen our scientific governance, expand evidence-based education globally, and ensure that innovation, regulatory responsibility, and integrity remain at the core of everything we do as we advance the future of longevity and cellular health."

Dr. Leos is a medical doctor based in Guadalajara, Mexico, and has worked with Stemtech since 2017. She holds a Master's Degree in Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine from the Instituto Mexicano de Medicina Antienvejecimiento y Estética (IMMAE) (2023), postgraduate training in Molecular Nutrition and Smart Food Design from Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Guadalajara (2018), and earned her Medical Degree from Universidad Guadalajara Lamar, with her professional title issued by the Universidad de Guadalajara (2007).

With over 10 years of experience in regenerative medicine, nutrigenomics, cellular health, and aesthetic medicine, Dr. Leos has served on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board, where she has designed global educational programs, scientific symposiums, and evidence-based clinical and educational protocols. She brings deep expertise in scientific and medical communication, clinical protocol development, and cross-functional collaboration across scientific, regulatory, and commercial teams. Fluent in English and Spanish, she contributes significant cross-cultural leadership to Stemtech's international operations.

Stemtech products are not pharmaceutical requiring a doctor's prescription. These products have been on the market for twenty years. Stemtech provides a natural way to release a body's own stem cells where the remarkable results of the released stem cells allow the body to heal itself - naturally. Without needing to make claims about what your own stem cells accomplish in the body, Stemtech claims and patents are solely based on the ability to the release of more stem cells naturally within the body. This phenomenon allows the miracle of the released stem cells to actually repair the body naturally.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation is a publicly traded wellness company specializing in stemceuticals - all-natural, plant-based nutritional solutions designed to support the body's natural regenerative processes. Founded in 2018, following the acquisition of the operations from Stemtech International, Inc., (established in 2005), the company has a long history of innovation in stem cell nutrition and wellness science.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

