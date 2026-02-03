Stemtech Corporation Welcomes Dr. Zahooruddin To Life Sciences Advisory Board

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Stemtech Corporation, the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition, is proud to appoint Dr. Zahooruddin, MBBS (MD), DAASCP to the Life Sciences Advisory Board .

President & COO, John W. Meyer stated "We are pleased to have Dr. Zahooruddin join the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board , along with Stemtech Corporation Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Lizette Leos, MD, and Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD. Their combined knowledge and expertise creates a tremendous scientific / medical collaboration to improve the quality of life for many people through utilizing Stemtech's stemceutical products. Together they will expand our science with new and innovative products. Dr. Zahooruddin has been using Stemtech products since 2010 for his patients in his practice in Pakistan."

Dr. Zahooruddin is a board-certified stem cell physician, internationally trained stem cell and regenerative medicine physician and wellness expert with over 20 years of clinical and regenerative medicine experience. He is a diplomate of the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP, USA) and fellow of leading international stem cell and cell therapy associations in the USA and Europe. Dr. Zahooruddin's expertise spans stem cell therapies, functional nutrition, metabolic optimization, and lifestyle medicine, focusing on reversal of diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic disorders. He also specializes in neuro-regeneration, musculoskeletal recovery, weight management (fat loss) and health aging, delivering personalized, patient-centered care to high-net-worth individuals seeking advanced longevity and anti-aging solutions.

Dr. Zahooruddin is also an astute businessman, as the founder of Smart Wellness Centre (2015) and Hayyan Wellness (2019), pioneering institutions in Pakistan offering advanced diagnostics, personalized wellness programs, stem cell therapies and HLA-matched donor stem cell Banking. These centres service patients from over 21 countries, combining evidence-based medicine with regenerative therapies and stem cell nutrition to optimize healthspan and lifespan.

Primal Global, Inc., is a U.S. incorporated company, founded by Dr. Zahooruddin, and operating through its subsidiary, Primal Global (Private) Limited, Pakistan. Through this platform, Dr. Zahooruddin developed the Pink Salt Happiness Rooms, designed to support mind-body balance, stress reduction, meditation, flow-state induction, skin wellness, and overall wellbeing using halotherapy and neuro-sensory calming protocols.

In addition to clinical practice, Dr. Zahooruddin established Bioorganic & Wholefoods, Pakistan's first comprehensive organic and wholefoods store, promoting clean nutrition, sustainable agriculture, and safe consumer products. His entrepreneurial vision extends to regenerative health products, stem cell banking and high-end wellness technologies, reflecting his integrated approach to health, innovation, and business excellence.

Dr. Zahooruddin commented "Stemtech is a forward-thinking company ahead of its time. This science is the future of medicine. I have been using Stemtech's stemceuticals Stemrelease3, StemFlo Advanced and MigraStem, starting sixteen years ago. It is my intention to continue to use these powerful all-natural, plant-based products and others offered by Stemtech in expanding opportunities beyond my clinical practice in Pakistan. I look forward to my collaborative work with colleagues Drs. Lizette Leos and Dr Enrique Martinez on the Life Sciences Advisory Board. I am honored by the invitation from Chairman and CEO Mr. Charles S. Arnold, and President and COO John W. Meyer."

Mr. Meyer further states "Stemtech continues to pioneer and lead advances in stem cell nutrition, skin care, oral care and pet care - with the talents of our medical science formulation team focused on new products. We make advancements in improving people's quality of life - naturally". Stem cell nutrition is the future. The stem cell research market size was $4.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to be over $30 billion within the next 5 years. Stemtech products are considered the Gold Standard in stem cell nutrition.

Stemtech Corporation is a publicly traded wellness company specializing in stemceuticals - all-natural, plant-based nutritional solutions designed to support the body's natural regenerative processes. Founded in 2018, following the acquisition of the operations from Stemtech International, Inc., (established in 2005), the company has a long history of innovation in stem cell nutrition and wellness science.

From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech introduced StemPets in June 2025 - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

