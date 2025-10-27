Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Duncan T. Blount to its Board of Directors, and Ajay Toor has stepped down from the Board of Directors, both effective immediately. The company thanks Mr. Toor for his contributions to the Company.

Mr. Blount brings nearly two decades of global experience in natural resources, investment management, and corporate leadership. He currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB: COBA), a U.S.-based and publicly listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the historic La Cobaltera cobalt-copper project in northern Chile.

Prior to his role at Chilean Cobalt, Mr. Blount was CEO and Director of Decklar Resources Inc. (TSXV: DKL), a Nigeria-focused independent oil and gas company. Earlier in his career, he led Asian Mineral Resources Ltd., which operated a nickel-copper-cobalt mine in northern Vietnam.

Mr. Blount also spent a decade in the investment management industry, specializing in natural resources and emerging markets. He held key roles at Redwheel (formerly RWC Partners Ltd.) and Everest Capital Ltd., where he developed portfolio strategies focused on commodities and natural resource equity investments.

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Mr. Blount serves on the Advisory Board of Ocean Minerals LLC, a private deep sea minerals exploration and development company. He holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, Arizona, and a BA in Language and World Trade from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

"Duncan's deep expertise across critical minerals, global markets, and strategic development will be invaluable as we advance our growth initiatives and strengthen our position in the tungsten sector," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten. "With capital already secured, Duncan's appointment enhances our ability to execute on our transition from direct shipping ore (DSO) operations to onsite milling and long-term value creation. His global perspective and proven leadership will help guide our strategy."

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

CSE: TUNG

OTCQB: TUNGF

FSE: RK9

