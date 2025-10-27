Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Announces Complete Off-Grid Solar and Battery Solution in the U.S.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced support for complete off-grid system configurations that are capable of operating without a utility connection when needed. The system requires the IQ® Battery 5P with embedded grid-forming microinverters, IQ8 Series Microinverters with Sunlight JumpStart capability, and a third-party standby AC generator, which all work together to power the home.

The comprehensive off-grid solution from Enphase is designed to meet the unique power needs of homeowners. For off-grid use cases, the components of the Enphase® Energy System collaborate to power loads and charge batteries efficiently, with intelligent software optimizing generator usage when required and preventing generator damage from back-feeding power. The enhanced software also includes a new "Off-Grid" system profile that can be selected during commissioning, enabling smooth operation without the utility grid while operating alongside a generator.

With more homeowners seeking energy independence due to rising outages and grid instability, Enphase's off-grid solution is designed to complement the utility grid by meeting today's growing demand for reliable and resilient power. Off-grid capabilities have been integrated into several components of the Enphase Energy System, including:

IQ8 Series Microinverters. With grid-forming capabilities, the IQ8 Series Microinverters offer Sunlight JumpStart capability. If the microgrid collapses because the batteries are fully discharged and the generator is out of fuel, Sunlight JumpStart is designed to automatically recharge the batteries and restore power the next morning.

With grid-forming capabilities, the IQ8 Series Microinverters offer Sunlight JumpStart capability. If the microgrid collapses because the batteries are fully discharged and the generator is out of fuel, Sunlight JumpStart is designed to automatically recharge the batteries and restore power the next morning. IQ Battery 5P. Enphase's third-generation battery offers 3.84 kVA of power per 5 kWh of energy capacity. With Enphase Power Control , you can scale your system to 40 kWh of capacity and 15.4 kVA of power. With this power, homeowners can start large household loads, including HVAC systems and water pumps.

Enphase's third-generation battery offers 3.84 kVA of power per 5 kWh of energy capacity. With , you can scale your system to 40 kWh of capacity and 15.4 kVA of power. With this power, homeowners can start large household loads, including HVAC systems and water pumps. IQ® System Controller 3G. The system controller integrates an autotransformer to provide 120/240 V split-phase AC and a Generator Interconnect Device (GID) to parallel an AC standby generator with batteries and solar. Users can connect up to 15.4 kW of solar and 40 kWh of IQ Batteries, as well as draw up to 15.4 kVA from an AC standby generator, thereby providing up to 46 kVA of power while off-grid. In addition, the support for load control enables users to automatically control loads based on whether the sun is shining, the generator is connected, and adequate energy is available in the batteries.



Each off-grid system can now connect to the cloud through the Enphase IQ® Combiner 5C HDK, which consolidates solar interconnection, communications, and metering within a single enclosure. For sites without reliable broadband access, the integrated 4G LTE Cat 4 Modem delivers dual-SIM connectivity with automatic failover, ensuring the system stays online for real-time monitoring, firmware updates, and remote diagnostics. Enphase also offers the modem as a standalone accessory for customers using legacy IQ® Combiner 5 units currently available in the channel.

"Thanks to Enphase, we can now offer our customers a complete solar and battery backup system that provides true off-grid living," said Caleb, CEO of Haven Acres. "The microinverter-based system uses low-voltage alternating current wiring that allows us to build simple, safer systems - even with large electricity loads - and support homeowners in powering as much of their lives as possible with sunshine."

"We're excited to finally provide complete energy independence to our customers, with everything controlled through the Enphase App," said Bob Evans, president of Evans Energy Systems. "Thanks to the generator integration feature, along with solar and storage, our customers can have dependable power in locations that do not have the grid or for customers that do not want the grid."

"With the launch of our off-grid solution, we are giving homeowners a reliable path to complete energy independence," said Nitish Mathur, SVP of customer experience at Enphase Energy. "There are already more than 100 fully off-grid sites using Enphase products today and performing reliably under real-world conditions. By combining grid-forming batteries, Sunlight JumpStart technology, and integrated generator support, the Enphase Energy System can deliver dependable power 24x7, all managed through a single app."

The off-grid system solution from Enphase is available to customers in the United States today and is expected to roll out to additional countries throughout 2026. For more information about Enphase's off-grid system solutions, please visit the Enphase website .

