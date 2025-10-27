The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Launches IPO/Spin-Off Initiative For Brightline Interactive

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") driven software and services, announced that it has engaged Lucid Capital Markets, LLC as its investment banking partner and with experienced securities counsel to assist in facilitating a potential IPO/Spinoff of the Company's subsidiary Brightline Interactive ("BLI").

As previously discussed:

BLI, through its product SpatialCore, provides advanced Spatial Computing, AI-driven, operational simulation middleware software and solutions to the Department of War ("DoW") and Big Data driven enterprises.

BLI specializes in creating AI supported workflows on top of dynamic, synthetic environments (digital twins, robotics, drones, autonomous vehicles) that integrate and orchestrate multimodal and real time data to accelerate decision-making, enhance mission readiness, and expand human and machine training capabilities.

Our goal is to IPO/Spin-off BLI as its own independent publicly traded company - a PURE PLAY, standalone, well capitalized, Spatial Computing, AI Driven, Cloud Operational Simulation Middleware provider to the DoW and Big Data driven enterprises.

While there is no guarantee of success, we have initiated the IPO/Spin-out process, are evaluating methodologies and expect the process to play out over the coming months, potentially coming to fruition in Q1, 2026.

About Brightline Interactive

Brightline Interactive (BLI) is the global leader in spatial computing, immersive technologies, AI, deep tech and 5G integration. Brightline's accelerated computing platform - SpatialCore - provides cloud-centric synthetic data simulation, digital twins, XR and AI tools for both government and commercial customers. Brightline implements a layered production and business development approach to partnerships, scaled growth and data virtualization. For more information, please visit www.brightlineinteractive.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and AI driven software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, if provided, are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements, if provided, include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts, if provided, are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, any forecasts, if provided, are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

