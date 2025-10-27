

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has signed reciprocal trade deals with Malaysia and Cambodia that will open up the two Asian nations' markets for U.S. exports.



As per an Agreement that President Donald Trump signed with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday, Malaysia will eliminate or reduce tariffs on nearly all U.S. exports, and allow non-discriminatory or preferential market access for U.S. agricultural and industrial goods.



Malaysia will address a range of non-tariff barriers to ensure that U.S. exporters can access its market. For example, Malaysia will end its discriminatory practices for U.S. motor vehicles, meaning that U.S. vehicles can compete on a level playing field in Malaysian market. Malaysia will also recognize U.S. regulatory oversight, ensuring that U.S. agricultural products can be exported to Malaysia without burdensome and duplicative regulatory requirements.



Malaysia has committed to provide significant preferential market access for U.S. products exported to Malaysia across goods sectors, including chemicals, machinery and electrical equipment, metals, passenger vehicles, dairy, horticultural products, poultry, pork, rice, and fuel ethanol.



The United States will maintain a 19 percent reciprocal tariff rate for imports of Malaysia except for identified products from the list set out in Annex III to Executive Order of September 5, Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners, which will receive a zero percent reciprocal tariff rate.



The United States currently runs its fourteenth-largest goods trade deficit with Malaysia. The U.S. total goods trade with Malaysia was $24.9 billion in 2024.



The United States-Cambodia trade deal, signed by Trump and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, will provide U.S. exporters with unprecedented access to Cambodia's market.



Cambodia has agreed to eliminate all tariffs on U.S. goods, including food and agricultural products and industrial goods, meaning that U.S. exports to Cambodia will not face a duty.



The United States will maintain a 19 percent reciprocal tariff rate for imports of Cambodia except for identified products from the list set out in Annex III to Executive Order of September 5, Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners, which will receive a zero percent reciprocal tariff rate.



Cambodia has committed to treat U.S. exports fairly, including recognizing U.S. regulatory oversight to ensure that U.S. goods do not need to undergo burdensome additional testing requirements.



Cambodia has committed to streamline and reduce import licensing and regulatory requirements; accept U.S. manufactured vehicles built to U.S. motor vehicle safety and emissions standards; and accept U.S. Food and Drug Administration certificates and prior marketing authorizations for medical devices and pharmaceuticals.



U.S. exports to Cambodia will no longer face competitive disadvantages vis-à-vis other trading partners.



