WKN: A2DNJB | ISIN: ES0105251005
Tradegate
27.10.25 | 10:25
17,380 Euro
+1,76 % +0,300
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
IBEX MEDIUM CAP
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2025 13:58 Uhr
Neinor Homes completes €140mn ABB, eyeing further growth opportunities in a buoyant Spanish Residential market

MADRID, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neinor successfully raised €140mn through an accelerated bookbuild offering (ABB) through the issuance of 8,900,190 new shares at €15.73/sh.

Orion, Neinor's largest shareholder, subscribed €100mn, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the company and confidence on its equity efficient growth strategy.

An additional €40mn was subscribed by existing shareholders who continue to support the company following the €229mn ABB successfully executed in June.

Spain remains one of the safest residential markets globally, being structurally undersupplied, underleveraged and offering compelling long-term growth opportunities in a highly fragmented market.

Over the past 2.5 years Neinor, and its strategic partners, have closed land acquisitions worth more than +€2,700mn to develop c.31,000 housing units targeting opportunistic returns.

With the acquisition of AEDAS fully funded, Neinor expects to use net proceeds to pursue further growth opportunities in Build-to-Sell and the emerging Alternative Living segments.

Borja García-Egotxeaga, CEO of Neinor Homes, commented: "We are very pleased with the outcome of this transaction and the continued support from Orion, which once again demonstrates its confidence in Neinor's long-term strategy and growth potential, as well as from institutional investors who have reaffirmed their backing. The proceeds will allow us to continue expanding in the most attractive segments of the Spanish market while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment."

Jordi Argemí, Deputy CEO and CFO, stated: "This capital raise further strengthens Neinor's balance sheet and enhances our capacity to execute on the pipeline currently under analysis. The participation of our cornerstone shareholder alongside other long-term institutional investors underscores the strong confidence in Neinor's strategy, execution, and value creation potential. Following its €50mn equity investment in Neinor's asset management business in 2023, Orion's participation in this transaction represents a renewed show of commitment to the company and its long-term vision."

* For the full regulatory announcement please refer to Neinor's webpage)



For more information: NEINOR HOMES Investor Relations Department investor.relations@neinorhomes.com H/ADVISORS MAITLAND NeinorHomes@h-advisors.global David Sturken +44 7990 595 913 Billy Moran +44 7554 912 008

