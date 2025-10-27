Right Season Investments: Right Season Files Amended Q3 MD&A

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Right Season Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT), ("Right Season" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company has amended and re-stated its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the interim period ended March 31, 2025, and filed the same under its SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca) ("Amended Q3 MD&A"). The Amended Q3 MD&A replaces and supersedes the original Management's Discussion and Analysis for this period.

The material revisions reflected in the Amended Q3 MD&A are as follows:

The Company Overview section has been updated to more precisely and accurately disclose the investment sectors the Company is focusing on.

Enhanced disclosures have been added under the headings "Influence in Contemporary Venture Investing" and "Strategic Direction".

Further commentary has been added to the Summary of Quarterly Results section.

Further commentary has been added in regard to the consulting and management fees disclosed in the Results of Operations section.

About Right Season Investments Corp.

Right Season Investments Corp. is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Right Season invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

