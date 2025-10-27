Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, is pleased to announce the successful resolution of the claims filed by Mr. Steve Vestergaard.

All claims against the Company, directors and officers have been dismissed and the Company has been awarded costs from Mr. Vestergaard.

"We are pleased to have a judgement in our favor and to put this matter behind us," said Fred Vandenberg, CEO. "We are focused on the future, our customers, and growing our business."

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), is the world's leading provider of music promotional delivery services, dedicated to empowering artists and industry professionals with innovative solutions for success in the digital age. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

