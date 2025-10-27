Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) is pleased to announce its second sale in the United States, marking another key milestone in the company's expansion into the growing U.S. energy storage market.

A 209-kilowatt-hour (kWh) Energy Storage System (ESS) will be delivered to a client in the Southeastern United States to power on-site construction operations. By replacing conventional diesel generators, the system will deliver cleaner, quieter, and more efficient power-cutting fuel use, emissions, and operating costs while improving reliability and uptime.

"This latest U.S. deployment reflects the accelerating demand for our clean, high-performance energy solutions," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Energy Plug Technologies. "Clients are recognizing that battery storage offers not only sustainability benefits but also measurable savings and greater operational control."

Key Benefits of Energy Plug's ESS Technology:

Significant reductions in fuel consumption and operating costs

Lower greenhouse gas emissions and minimal noise output

Reliable, stable power for demanding applications

Reduced maintenance requirements and longer equipment lifespan

Energy Plug continues to expand its footprint across North America as industries transition toward cleaner, more resilient energy systems.

About Energy Plug Technologies

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems that enable cleaner, more resilient energy solutions for utilities, industries, and communities worldwide.

