Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an existing client has placed a pre-order for 20 units of its next-generation 261-kilowatt-hour (kWh) Battery Energy Storage System (ESS).

The new system is being co-developed with SEETEL New Energy (TWSE: 7740), Quantum eMotion Corp. (CSE: QNC), and Malahat Battery Technologies, an Indigenous-owned company within the Malahat Nation. Delivery of the first units is expected in early 2026, pending UL certification for sale in both the United States and Canada.

Energy Plug's 261 kWh ESS is engineered to operate seamlessly alongside diesel generators, creating a hybrid configuration that delivers superior efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance for industries requiring dependable off-grid power.

Key Advantages of Energy Plug's Hybrid ESS Systems

Quantum-Secure Architecture: Powered by Quantum eMotion's patented quantum-randomness engine, the system safeguards data and control signals with entropy-based encryption-ensuring resilience against cyber and post-quantum threats.

Fuel Efficiency & Cost Savings: Intelligent load management minimizes generator runtime, cutting fuel use and operational costs while maintaining continuous uptime.

Lower Emissions & Noise: Hybrid operation reduces greenhouse-gas emissions and acoustic footprint, aligning with sustainability and ESG goals.

Enhanced Reliability: Instant battery response provides smooth, uninterrupted power during variable load conditions-critical for mission-sensitive operations.

Operational Flexibility: Configurable for construction, mining, and defense sectors where mobility, low-heat signatures, and silent operation are essential.

Extended Equipment Lifespan: Reduced generator cycling and improved load balancing decrease wear, extending asset longevity and maintenance intervals.

"This pre-order is a strong validation of market confidence in our upcoming 261 kWh platform," said Chris McGillivray, Head of Sales at Energy Plug Technologies. "By integrating advanced battery technology with conventional diesel systems, we're delivering a solution that balances sustainability, performance, and real-world dependability - a key requirement for industrial, commercial, and defense clients across North America."

Energy Plug continues to expand its portfolio of modular and mobile energy systems, addressing the growing demand for clean, flexible, and secure power solutions across construction, infrastructure, and defense sectors. The company expects the first UL-certified 261 kWh units to be commercially available in early 2026.

According to market research, the global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market is projected to grow to around US $512.4 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of about 11 %. Source: grandviewresearch.com.

This significant expansion highlights the critical role that battery and grid-scale storage will play in the global energy transition, as renewable energy integration, grid modernization, and decentralized power systems continue to accelerate.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) is a Canadian deep-tech company developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions based on its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service platform, securing data and communications for the quantum era.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/

About SEETEL New Energy

SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. (TWSE: 7740) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications.

About Malahat Battery Technology Corp.

MBT, an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a central role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean energy.

For more information, visit https://malahatbattery.com.

About Energy Plug Technologies





Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems that enable cleaner, more resilient energy solutions for utilities, industries, and communities worldwide.

