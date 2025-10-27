Anzeige
Royal Philips: Philips introduces industry-first cath lab integration that automatically synchronizes pre-operative CT with C-arm movement, paving the way for CT-guided PCI


October 27, 2025

New integration of Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace* with the Azurion image-guided therapy platform automatically synchronizes CT images with C-arm movement, supporting workflow efficiency and additional anatomical insights in PCI procedures1

San Francisco, USA and Amsterdam, The Netherlands - At the annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics.

For further information, please contact:

Joost Maltha
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 6 1055816
E-mail: joost.maltha@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Disclaimer: * The Follow C-arm capability as part of Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace may not be available in all markets. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.
Reference: 1. J Cardiovasc Comput Tomogr. 2025 May-Jun;19(3):277-290.

Attachments

  • Philips Follow C-arm capability (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/29052b3f-38ed-4a4f-bf64-fb6ff7bf1dff)
  • Follow C-arm (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/da924a3a-1707-42d6-a52a-33243449ae35)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
