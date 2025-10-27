Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) Reports 2025 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2025 third quarter and year-to-date ended September 30, 2025 on a consolidated basis.

2025 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

(at September 30, 2025 and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)

90 consecutive quarters of profitability

Net income increased 35.9% to $8.9 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share

Net interest margin increased 69 basis points year-over-year to 3.40%

Total loans, net increased by $123.0 million, or 4.9% to $2.66 billion

Total deposits increased by $67.1 million, or 2.5% to $2.75 billion

Efficiency ratio improved to 63.11%, compared to 67.98%

Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $5.2 million

Net charge-offs to average loans of 0.00%

Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.74%

Opened second full-service office in the State of Michigan in Troy

Promoted Curtis Metz to Market President for Northern Indiana

Declared the 31st consecutive annual increase in the Company's regular dividend payment

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The continued progress we are making to leverage recent investments, drive growth, and expand profitability is encouraging. Strong financial performance and sustained operating momentum during the 2025 third quarter produced one of the most profitable quarters in our 128-year history. Our results reflect the strength of F&M's diversified business model and our longstanding commitment to create lasting value for our communities, customers, employees and shareholders. I am also proud of our recent dividend increase, marking the 31st consecutive annual increase in F&M's dividend."

Income Statement

Net income for the 2025 third quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $8.9 million, compared to $6.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 third quarter was $0.64, compared to $0.48 for the same period last year. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $23.5 million, compared to $17.6 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 nine months was $1.71, compared to $1.28 for the same period last year.

Deposits

At September 30, 2025, total deposits were $2.75 billion, an increase of 2.5% from September 30, 2024. The Company's cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Eller commented, "We remain focused on growing core deposits by expanding our relationship-based banking solutions across our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets. These efforts have supported year-over-year deposit growth, while we continue to actively manage our cost of funds. I am encouraged that our cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved 32 basis points to 2.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reflecting our disciplined approach to deposit pricing and balance sheet management."

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

"We are experiencing stable demand for loans, supported by the success of our recently opened offices, the addition of new team members, and the advantages of our community-oriented banking model. This includes the opening of our newest office in Troy, Michigan during the third quarter, which is the second full-service location in the state. We also continue to add experienced market presidents throughout our footprint to maintain our local decision-making and during the quarter we promoted Curtis Metz to Market President for Northern Indiana. As F&M grows, we are committed to prioritizing asset quality. Net charge-offs to average loans have remained below 0.03% for 18 consecutive quarters, underscoring the strength and growing sophistication of our credit culture and risk management capabilities," continued Mr. Eller.

Total loans, net at September 30, 2025, increased 4.9%, or by $123.0 million to $2.66 billion, compared to $2.54 billion at September 30, 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and industrial, and agricultural loans, partially offset primarily by lower consumer real estate and consumer loans. Compared to December 31, 2024, total loans, net at September 30, 2025, increased by 3.8% or $97.5 million.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $5.2 million, or 0.19% of total loans at September 30, 2025, compared to $2.9 million, or 0.11% of total loans at September 30, 2024, and $3.1 million, or 0.12% at December 31, 2024.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.0% of the Company's total loan portfolio at September 30, 2025. F&M's CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2025 (*):

CRE Category Dollar

Balance Percent of

CRE

Portfolio Percent of

Total Loan

Portfolio Industrial $ 277,274 20.5% 10.4% Multi-family 238,311 17.6% 9.0% Retail 207,301 15.3% 7.8% Hotels 173,411 12.8% 6.5% Office 142,111 10.5% 5.4% Gas Stations 77,013 5.7% 2.9% Food Service 52,695 3.9% 2.0% Senior Living 30,672 2.2% 1.2% Development 29,392 2.2% 1.1% Auto Dealers 27,644 2.0% 1.0% Other 99,342 7.3% 3.7% Total CRE $ 1,355,166 100.0% 51.0%

* Numbers have been rounded; totals may not foot due to rounding; and dollar amounts in thousands.

At September 30, 2025, the Company's total allowance to total loans was 1.07%, compared to 1.07% at September 30, 2024. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company's prior acquisitions, F&M's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.06% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2024.

Mr. Eller concluded, "We continue to believe F&M is in a strong position because of the platform we have built and the strategies we are pursuing to grow our business profitably. This fall, we will begin developing a new three-year strategic plan that will define our growth priorities and guide our next phase of success. The plan will leverage the solid foundation we have established and the community-banking values that continue to distinguish F&M across our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets. We believe these initiatives will enable the Company to capitalize on opportunities within our footprint, enhance shareholder value, and further strengthen our role as a trusted financial partner to the communities we proudly serve. I look forward to updating our shareholders on our new strategic priorities."

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

Total stockholders' equity increased 7.9% to $361.8 million, or $26.31 per share at September 30, 2025, from $335.4 million, or $24.48 per share at September 30, 2024. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.74% at September 30, 2025, compared to 8.04% at September 30, 2024.

Tangible stockholders' equity increased to $271.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $242.8 million at September 30, 2024. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders' equity at September 30, 2025, was $19.71 per share, compared to $17.72 per share at September 30, 2024. Tangible stockholders' equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures; see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 31 consecutive years. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.2275 per share, representing a 2.8% increase over the same period last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.67 per share, representing a 1.3% increase over the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the dividend payout ratio was 38.64% compared to 50.99% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is a financial holding company headquartered in Archbold, Ohio, and the parent company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including the efficiency ratio, tangible stockholders' equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance and provide useful supplemental information to investors; however, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Basis of Presentation

The financial information in this release is preliminary, based on management's current expectations, and is subject to change pending completion of customary quarterly closing processes and review. Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are presented on a consolidated basis and comparisons are to the same period of the prior year. Averages may be annualized. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Safe Harbor Statement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "project," "target," "goal," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, deposit flows and pricing, liquidity and access to wholesale funding, interest rate and asset-liability management, credit quality (including commercial real estate exposures), collateral values, inflation and macroeconomic conditions, changes in laws and regulations (including capital and liquidity requirements and the implementation of "Basel III Endgame"), FDIC assessments, stress testing and supervisory expectations, cybersecurity and third-party/vendor risks, competition and technological change, geopolitical events, severe weather and natural disasters, agricultural sector conditions, the accuracy of CECL estimates and other accounting judgments, capital and dividend restrictions, and other risks described in F&M's filings with the SEC. F&M undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or through F&M's website www.fm.bank.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 41,013 $ 39,530 $ 37,072 $ 36,663 $ 36,873 $ 117,615 $ 108,666 Debt securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 2,224 2,231 2,097 1,882 1,467 6,552 3,660 Municipalities 366 369 382 384 387 1,117 1,170 Dividends 309 311 338 367 334 958 994 Federal funds sold - - - 24 7 - 21 Other 572 1,051 1,113 2,531 2,833 2,736 7,210 Total interest income 44,484 43,492 41,002 41,851 41,901 128,978 121,721 Interest Expense Deposits 15,060 14,813 13,988 15,749 16,947 43,861 48,714 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 273 272 271 274 277 816 837 Borrowed funds 1,966 2,411 2,550 2,713 2,804 6,927 8,235 Subordinated notes 284 285 284 285 284 853 853 Total interest expense 17,583 17,781 17,093 19,021 20,312 52,457 58,639 Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses 26,901 25,711 23,909 22,830 21,589 76,521 63,082 Provision for Credit Losses - Loans 557 661 811 346 282 2,029 598 Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures (272 ) 27 (260 ) (120 ) (267 ) (505 ) (551 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 26,616 25,023 23,358 22,604 21,574 74,997 63,035 Noninterest Income Customer service fees 370 330 381 237 300 1,081 1,087 Other service charges and fees 1,349 1,206 1,124 1,176 1,155 3,679 3,297 Interchange income 1,273 1,259 1,421 1,322 1,315 3,953 4,074 Loan servicing income 674 629 762 771 710 2,065 1,762 Net gain on sale of loans 444 257 284 223 215 985 636 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 247 239 244 248 265 730 717 Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned - 15 (54 ) 22 - (39 ) 49 Total noninterest income 4,357 3,935 4,162 3,999 3,960 12,454 11,622 Noninterest Expense Salaries and wages 8,108 7,567 7,878 7,020 7,713 23,553 23,148 Employee benefits 2,273 2,265 2,404 2,148 2,112 6,942 6,395 Net occupancy expense 1,104 1,075 1,199 1,072 1,054 3,378 3,080 Furniture and equipment 1,532 1,414 1,278 1,032 1,472 4,224 4,232 Data processing 1,109 1,057 557 160 339 2,723 1,287 Franchise taxes 397 397 397 312 410 1,191 1,230 ATM expense 665 761 491 328 472 1,917 1,342 Advertising 674 356 503 498 597 1,533 1,646 FDIC assessment 428 448 465 505 516 1,341 1,603 Servicing rights amortization - net 586 234 127 244 219 947 574 Loan expense 362 328 228 236 244 918 724 Consulting fees 242 494 745 242 251 1,481 635 Professional fees 516 502 559 368 453 1,577 1,425 Intangible asset amortization 445 444 445 446 445 1,334 1,334 Other general and administrative 1,298 1,918 1,484 1,465 1,128 4,700 3,956 Total noninterest expense 19,739 19,260 18,760 16,076 17,425 57,759 52,611 Income Before Income Taxes 11,234 9,698 8,760 10,527 8,109 29,692 22,046 Income Taxes 2,380 1,988 1,808 2,146 1,593 6,176 4,489 Net Income 8,854 7,710 6,952 8,381 6,516 23,516 17,557 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 6,610 1,149 6,464 (7,403 ) 11,664 14,223 12,200 Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities - - - - - - - Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 6,610 1,149 6,464 (7,403 ) 11,664 14,223 12,200 Tax expense (benefit) 1,388 241 1,358 (1,554 ) 2,449 2,987 2,562 Other comprehensive income (loss) 5,222 908 5,106 (5,849 ) 9,215 11,236 9,638 Comprehensive Income $ 14,076 $ 8,618 $ 12,058 $ 2,532 $ 15,731 $ 34,752 $ 27,195 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.64 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.61 $ 0.48 $ 1.71 $ 1.28 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.64 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.61 $ 0.48 $ 1.71 $ 1.28 Dividends Declared $ 0.22750 $ 0.22125 $ 0.22125 $ 0.22125 $ 0.22125 $ 0.67000 $ 0.66125

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets

Cash and due from banks $ 116,448 $ 87,596 $ 172,612 $ 174,855 $ 244,572 Federal funds sold 582 635 425 1,496 932 Total cash and cash equivalents 117,030 88,231 173,037 176,351 245,504 Interest-bearing time deposits 1,498 1,992 1,992 2,482 2,727 Securities - available-for-sale 422,773 431,102 438,568 426,556 404,881 Other securities, at cost 11,509 13,994 14,062 14,400 15,028 Loans held for sale 3,003 6,359 2,331 2,996 1,706 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 2,632,668 2,599,917 2,555,552 2,536,043 2,512,852 Premises and equipment 32,321 32,885 33,163 33,828 33,779 Construction in progress - - - - 35 Goodwill 86,358 86,358 86,358 86,358 86,358 Loan servicing rights 5,537 5,810 5,805 5,656 5,644 Bank owned life insurance 35,602 35,355 35,116 34,872 34,624 Other assets 42,453 43,760 42,802 45,181 46,047 Total Assets $ 3,390,752 $ 3,345,763 $ 3,388,786 $ 3,364,723 $ 3,389,185 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 500,742 $ 497,804 $ 502,318 $ 516,904 $ 481,444 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 920,099 899,602 874,881 850,462 865,617 Savings 713,391 691,468 696,635 671,818 661,565 Time 617,679 621,455 626,450 647,581 676,187 Total deposits 2,751,911 2,710,329 2,700,284 2,686,765 2,684,813 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 22,718 27,562 27,258 27,218 27,292 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 187,913 188,445 245,474 246,056 263,081 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs 34,904 34,875 34,846 34,818 34,789 Dividend payable 3,091 3,000 2,997 2,996 2,998 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,435 30,760 33,326 31,659 40,832 Total liabilities 3,028,972 2,994,971 3,044,185 3,029,512 3,053,805 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock - No par value authorized 40,000,000 shares 9/30/25 and 20,000,000 shares 12/31/24; issued 14,564,425 shares 9/30/25 and 12/31/24; outstanding 13,749,827 shares 9/30/25 and 13,699,536 shares 12/31/24 135,170 135,805 135,407 135,565 135,193 Treasury stock - 814,598 shares 9/30/25 and 864,889 shares 12/31/24 (10,584 ) (10,674 ) (10,768 ) (10,985 ) (10,904 ) Retained earnings 251,181 244,870 240,079 235,854 230,465 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,987 ) (19,209 ) (20,117 ) (25,223 ) (19,374 ) Total stockholders' equity 361,780 350,792 344,601 335,211 335,380 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,390,752 $ 3,345,763 $ 3,388,786 $ 3,364,723 $ 3,389,185

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Selected financial data September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Return on average assets 1.05 % 0.92 % 0.85 % 0.99 % 0.78 % 0.94 % 0.71 % Return on average equity 9.83 % 8.88 % 8.31 % 10.00 % 7.93 % 8.99 % 7.28 % Yield on earning assets 5.62 % 5.45 % 5.19 % 5.20 % 5.27 % 5.42 % 5.17 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.83 % 2.83 % 2.76 % 3.01 % 3.21 % 2.84 % 3.16 % Net interest spread 2.79 % 2.62 % 2.43 % 2.19 % 2.06 % 2.58 % 2.01 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.22 % 3.03 % 2.84 % 2.71 % 3.22 % 2.68 % Efficiency ratio 63.11 % 64.93 % 66.79 % 59.82 % 67.98 % 64.87 % 70.36 % Dividend payout ratio 34.90 % 38.91 % 43.10 % 35.75 % 45.99 % 38.64 % 50.99 % Tangible book value per share $ 19.71 $ 18.91 $ 18.44 $ 17.74 $ 17.72 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.74 % 8.50 % 8.44 % 8.12 % 8.04 % Average shares outstanding 13,733,858 13,720,339 13,706,003 13,699,869 13,687,119 13,720,168 13,679,955 Loans September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 1,355,166 $ 1,345,953 $ 1,325,698 $ 1,310,811 $ 1,301,160 Agricultural real estate 222,145 221,004 215,898 216,401 220,328 Consumer real estate 522,416 523,781 523,383 520,114 524,055 Commercial and industrial 296,084 293,826 278,254 275,152 260,732 Agricultural 179,361 157,870 153,607 152,080 137,252 Consumer 60,469 59,348 60,115 63,009 67,394 Other 24,086 24,653 24,985 24,978 25,916 Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other(1) (1,452 ) (1,488 ) (1,748 ) (1,750 ) (1,546 ) Total loans, net $ 2,658,275 $ 2,624,947 $ 2,580,192 $ 2,560,795 $ 2,535,291 Asset quality data September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 5,155 $ 3,745 $ 4,494 $ 3,124 $ 2,898 90 day past due and accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming loans $ 5,155 $ 3,745 $ 4,494 $ 3,124 $ 2,898 Other real estate owned $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming assets $ 5,155 $ 3,745 $ 4,494 $ 3,124 $ 2,898 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 27,475 $ 26,977 $ 26,352 $ 25,826 $ 25,484 Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures 1,037 1,308 1,281 1,541 1,661 Total allowance for credit losses $ 28,512 $ 28,285 $ 27,633 $ 27,367 $ 27,145 Total allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.07 % Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.10 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 59 $ 36 $ 285 $ 4 $ 68 Year-to-date $ 380 $ 321 $ 285 $ 142 $ 138 Net charge-offs to average loans Quarter-to-date 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Year-to-date 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 532.98 % 720.35 % 586.38 % 826.70 % 879.37 % NPA coverage ratio 532.98 % 720.35 % 586.38 % 826.70 % 879.37 % (1)Excludes carrying value adjustments of $1.9 million as of September 30, 2025, $1.9 million as of June 30, 2025, $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025, $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Loans $ 2,649,409 $ 41,013 6.19 % $ 2,551,899 $ 36,873 5.78 % Taxable investment securities 445,088 2,827 2.54 % 415,943 2,107 2.03 % Tax-exempt investment securities 16,066 72 2.27 % 19,661 81 2.09 % Fed funds sold & other 56,131 572 4.08 % 197,258 2,840 5.76 % Total Interest Earning Assets 3,166,694 $ 44,484 5.62 % 3,184,761 $ 41,901 5.27 % Nonearning Assets 182,320 168,055 Total Assets $ 3,349,014 $ 3,352,816 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW accounts and savings deposits $ 1,620,026 $ 9,966 2.46 % $ 1,538,387 $ 10,691 2.78 % Time deposits 609,844 5,094 3.34 % 667,224 6,256 3.75 % Other borrowed money 188,123 1,966 4.18 % 264,539 2,804 4.24 % Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase 27,274 273 4.00 % 27,481 277 4.03 % Subordinated notes 34,885 284 3.26 % 34,769 284 3.27 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 2,480,152 $ 17,583 2.83 % $ 2,532,400 $ 20,312 3.21 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 511,468 491,851 Stockholders' Equity $ 357,394 $ 328,565 Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread $ 26,901 2.79 % $ 21,589 2.06 % Net Interest Margin 3.40 % 2.71 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts

For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Loans $ 2,615,332 $ 117,615 6.00 % $ 2,561,774 $ 108,666 5.66 % Taxable investment securities 454,288 8,403 2.47 % 397,466 5,575 1.87 % Tax-exempt investment securities 17,025 224 2.22 % 20,684 249 2.03 % Fed funds sold & other 87,106 2,736 4.19 % 165,227 7,231 5.84 % Total Interest Earning Assets 3,173,751 $ 128,978 5.42 % 3,145,151 $ 121,721 5.17 % Nonearning Assets 174,982 161,113 Total Assets $ 3,348,733 $ 3,306,264 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW accounts and savings deposits $ 1,557,564 $ 28,009 2.40 % $ 1,487,809 $ 30,291 2.71 % Time deposits 621,126 15,852 3.40 % 662,129 18,423 3.71 % Other borrowed money 220,820 6,927 4.18 % 264,310 8,235 4.15 % Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase 27,352 816 3.98 % 27,887 837 4.00 % Subordinated notes 34,856 853 3.26 % 34,741 853 3.27 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 2,461,718 $ 52,457 2.84 % $ 2,476,876 $ 58,639 3.16 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 538,665 507,843 Stockholders' Equity $ 348,350 $ 321,545 Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread $ 76,521 2.58 % $ 63,082 2.01 % Net Interest Margin 3.22 % 2.68 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 As Reported Excluding Acc/Amort Difference As Reported Excluding Acc/Amort Difference $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield Interest Earning Assets: Loans $ 41,013 6.19 % $ 40,359 6.09 % $ 654 0.10 % $ 36,873 5.78 % $ 36,149 5.67 % $ 724 0.11 % Taxable investment securities 2,827 2.54 % 2,827 2.54 % - 0.00 % 2,107 2.03 % 2,107 2.03 % - 0.00 % Tax-exempt investment securities 72 2.27 % 72 2.27 % - 0.00 % 81 2.09 % 81 2.09 % - 0.00 % Fed funds sold & other 572 4.08 % 572 4.08 % - 0.00 % 2,840 5.76 % 2,840 5.76 % - 0.00 % Total Interest Earning Assets 44,484 5.62 % 43,830 5.54 % 654 0.08 % 41,901 5.27 % 41,177 5.17 % 724 0.10 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW accounts and savings deposits $ 9,966 2.46 % $ 9,966 2.46 % $ - 0.00 % $ 10,691 2.78 % $ 10,691 2.78 % $ - 0.00 % Time deposits 5,094 3.34 % 5,094 3.34 % - 0.00 % 6,256 3.75 % 6,256 3.75 % - 0.00 % Other borrowed money 1,966 4.18 % 1,963 4.17 % 3 0.01 % 2,804 4.24 % 2,800 4.23 % 4 0.01 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 273 4.00 % 273 4.00 % - 0.00 % 277 4.03 % 277 4.03 % - 0.00 % Subordinated notes 284 3.26 % 284 3.26 % - 0.00 % 284 3.27 % 284 3.27 % - 0.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 17,583 2.83 % 17,580 2.84 % 3 -0.01 % 20,312 3.21 % 20,308 3.21 % 4 0.00 % Interest/Dividend income/yield 44,484 5.62 % 43,830 5.54 % 654 0.08 % 41,901 5.27 % 41,177 5.17 % 724 0.10 % Interest Expense / yield 17,583 2.83 % 17,580 2.84 % 3 -0.01 % 20,312 3.21 % 20,308 3.21 % 4 0.00 % Net Interest Spread 26,901 2.79 % 26,250 2.70 % 651 0.09 % 21,589 2.06 % 20,869 1.96 % 720 0.10 % Net Interest Margin 3.40 % 3.32 % 0.08 % 2.71 % 2.62 % 0.09 % For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 As Reported Excluding Acc/Amort Difference As Reported Excluding Acc/Amort Difference $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield Interest Earning Assets: Loans $ 117,615 6.00 % $ 115,755 5.90 % $ 1,860 0.10 % $ 108,666 5.66 % $ 106,588 5.55 % $ 2,078 0.11 % Taxable investment securities 8,403 2.47 % 8,403 2.47 % - 0.00 % 5,575 1.87 % 5,575 1.87 % - 0.00 % Tax-exempt investment securities 224 2.22 % 224 2.22 % - 0.00 % 249 2.03 % 249 2.03 % - 0.00 % Fed funds sold & other 2,736 4.19 % 2,736 4.19 % - 0.00 % 7,231 5.84 % 7,231 5.84 % - 0.00 % Total Interest Earning Assets 128,978 5.42 % 127,118 5.34 % 1,860 0.08 % 121,721 5.17 % 119,643 5.08 % 2,078 0.09 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW accounts and savings deposits $ 28,009 2.40 % $ 28,009 2.40 % $ - 0.00 % $ 30,291 2.71 % $ 30,291 2.71 % $ - 0.00 % Time deposits 15,852 3.40 % 15,852 3.40 % - 0.00 % 18,423 3.71 % 18,423 3.71 % - 0.00 % Other borrowed money 6,927 4.18 % 6,917 4.18 % 10 0.00 % 8,235 4.15 % 8,254 4.16 % (19 ) -0.01 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 816 3.98 % 816 3.98 % - 0.00 % 837 4.00 % 837 4.00 % - 0.00 % Subordinated notes 853 3.26 % 853 3.26 % - 0.00 % 853 3.27 % 853 3.27 % - 0.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 52,457 2.84 % 52,447 2.84 % 10 0.00 % 58,639 3.16 % 58,658 3.16 % (19 ) 0.00 % Interest/Dividend income/yield 128,978 5.42 % 127,118 5.34 % 1,860 0.08 % 121,721 5.17 % 119,643 5.08 % 2,078 0.09 % Interest Expense / yield 52,457 2.84 % 52,447 2.84 % 10 0.00 % 58,639 3.16 % 58,658 3.16 % (19 ) 0.00 % Net Interest Spread 76,521 2.58 % 74,671 2.50 % 1,850 0.08 % 63,082 2.01 % 60,985 1.92 % 2,097 0.09 % Net Interest Margin 3.22 % 3.14 % 0.08 % 2.68 % 2.59 % 0.09 %