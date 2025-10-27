

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With Hurricane Melissa threatening to unleash torrential rains and hurricane-force winds across the Caribbean, UNICEF has warned that at least 1.6 million children are at risk as families in Jamaica, Haiti, and surrounding islands brace for flooding, landslides and widespread disruption.



Currently a Category 4 storm and moving slowly across the Caribbean Sea, Melissa is forecast to strengthen to Category 5 with sustained winds of at least 157 mph.



Countries across the region, including Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, are expected to endure several days of intense weather, amid fears that infrastructure could be overwhelmed and essential services disrupted.



'All efforts to prepare for the arrival of hurricane are vital to mitigate damage and loss of life in the most vulnerable communities, especially in regions like the Caribbean. Small islands always face heightened vulnerability to extreme climate events,' said Roberto Benes, Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at UN Children's Fund.



'UNICEF helps strengthen national capacities to anticipate and respond to climate-related emergencies and to deliver essential services for children. This is fundamental to protecting those who need it most.'



UN agencies and partners have pre-positioned lifesaving supplies, including hygiene materials, water purifiers, medical kits and cash transfers to support vulnerable families.



Communities are already experiencing heavy rainfall and gusty winds, and forecasters warn that flooding could surpass that caused by Hurricane Beryl 16 months ago, which left significant financial and infrastructural damage.



Flooding is expected to be severe in low-lying, coastal and informal settlements, with heavy rainfall likely to trigger landslides in mountainous areas. Ports, airports and key infrastructure could also be disrupted, complicating emergency response.



There are also reports of deaths and injuries. In Haiti, three people were killed and one severely injured in a landslide in the western part of capital Port-au-Prince. A death has also been reported in the Dominican Republic.



