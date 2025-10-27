Essity / TORK: New Tork Air Freshener System Keeps Restrooms Constantly Fresh and Easy To Maintain

Bad restroom odors a top reason patrons avoid public restrooms, impacting revenue and reputation

Tork, an Essity brand and the leading global professional hygiene brand, announced its entrance into the restroom air care category in North America, with the introduction of the Tork Constant Air Freshener to the U.S. and Canada. Bringing innovation to the traditional air freshener category, Tork Constant Air Fresheners continuously deliver freshness in restrooms, eliminating odors with a system that is easy to maintain and refill.

Poor restroom experiences can negatively impact business reputation, causing visitors to leave early or avoid a location altogether; a bad restroom odor is a top reason (#2) people avoid public restrooms. Additionally, 63% of restroom users say a fresh scent helps determine if a public restroom is clean; a "fresh scent" is also the top solution consumers recommend for ideal public restroom design.2

Tork Constant Air Freshener neutralizes odors with evenly and continuously distributed fragrance that eliminates, rather than masks, bad odors. This unique design eliminates the "spray and fade" effect from traditional systems, creating a fresh restroom experience that lasts up to 90 days between refills. The propellant-free system features three scents with adjustable intensity levels to suit any restroom size or preference.

"The scent of a restroom - good or bad - is often the first impression of its condition, and people view a restroom's condition as a direct reflection on that business," says Brian Kincaid, Product Management Director, Skincare & Aircare, Essity. "After launching Tork Constant Air Fresheners in Europe, we received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers who quickly discovered this product delivers on a real need and is highly effective at neutralizing odors and maintaining a steady fragrance, which results in a consistently welcoming restroom environment. Add in the easy maintenance and sustainability benefits, and it checks the boxes for businesses looking to create a restroom experience that is memorable in all the right ways."

Tork Constant Air Freshener is "easy to use" for speedy refilling by cleaning staff. Where traditional air fresheners need to be placed high on walls for whole-restroom fragrance distribution, Tork Constant Air Fresheners allow flexible placement at reachable heights for easy refilling during the normal cleaning routine. It is also compatible with Tork Vision Cleaning, the world's leading data-driven cleaning solution, which allows cleaning staff to know exactly when and where to refill all Tork dispensers in the restroom. 71% of cleaning staff agree that if restroom dispensers were quicker and easier to refill, they'd have more time for other cleaning tasks.4

Tork Constant Air Fresheners support sustainable hygiene management best practices, helping the planet by avoiding harmful propellants and enabling more efficient product usage, and helping people by delivering inclusive hygiene in the restroom. This includes accessible product design for greater ease of use with cleaning staff, to creating spaces that are approachable and free of odors that might otherwise lead to restroom avoidance.

Learn more about how Tork Constant Air Fresheners can help deliver a great restroom experience through smart, sustainable hygiene management here: www.torkglobal.com/us/en/airfreshener

