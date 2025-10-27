Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM"), a leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity innovation, proudly announces its participation as the exclusive Diamond Sponsor of the ISC2 Security Congress 2025, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, from October 28-30.

The ISC2 Security Congress is widely recognized as the world's leading cybersecurity conference, uniting thousands of professionals, policymakers, and innovators from over 100 countries. As the sole top-tier sponsor, Quantum eMotion will stand at the forefront of this influential forum shaping the future of digital security in an era defined by quantum computing, AI, and exponential cyber threats.

Showcasing Leadership in Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity

Quantum eMotion's distinguished role at ISC2 underscores its commitment to advancing next-generation cybersecurity solutions in preparation for the quantum era. The company will present its quantum-based randomness technology, a cornerstone of truly quantum-safe systems, and unveil its renewed strategic direction that reflects its expanding influence within the global quantum ecosystem.

"Being the exclusive Diamond Sponsor at ISC2 is a defining moment for Quantum eMotion," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Our participation reflects both our leadership and readiness to help the world transition to a new era of security-one that is quantum-resilient, innovative, and built to last."

The Quantum Imperative: Securing the Future

As the cybersecurity community intensifies its focus on Q-Day, the moment when quantum computers will be capable of breaking today's encryption standards, Quantum eMotion's presence at ISC2 arrives at a pivotal time.

The company will demonstrate how its technologies enable organizations to future-proof their infrastructures, ensuring long-term data integrity and resilience in the rapidly approaching quantum computing age.

Showcasing Innovation: The Launch of the Quantum-Secure Qastle Wallet

Just days before its official launch on November 1, Quantum eMotion will, together with Krown Technologies-a recognized leader in secure digital identity and financial technologies-unveil the Qastle Wallet, a groundbreaking quantum-secure digital wallet making its debut at ISC2. This joint launch underscores the seamless integration of QeM's quantum security innovations into practical, real-world applications, delivering next-generation protection for digital assets, transactions, and identities in an increasingly quantum-threatened landscape.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

