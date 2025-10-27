Leading food distribution company builds a driver-led safety culture with Samsara, reducing insurance claim costs

Delifresh, a leading UK food distribution company, has cut its average insurance claim cost per vehicle by 61% over three years after adopting Samsara's Connected Operations® Platform. By fostering a driver-led safety culture powered by real-time data and AI-enabled Dash Cams, Delifresh has reduced incidents, streamlined reporting, and improved overall fleet efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027301671/en/

Delifresh and Samsara

Facing the pressures of rapid expansion, Delifresh adopted Samsara's platform to safeguard its workforce of 150 drivers and improve operational workflows. Using AI-powered Dash Cams and proactive coaching, the company has gained clear visibility into risks such as fatigue and distraction, while empowering drivers to take ownership of safety, and equipping managers with the insights to make faster, data-driven decisions.

Since implementing Samsara, Delifresh has delivered significant operational improvements:

71% cut in accident insurance reporting times

54% reduction in unnecessary redelivery miles

41% drop in road incidents, even while overall mileage doubled

Reduced distracted driving by 35%, boosting safety across the fleet

Andrew Sharp, Transport Shift Manager at Delifresh, said, "We work in a fast-moving sector so operational efficiency is key. My top priorities are keeping our drivers safe, ensuring our fleet is well maintained, meeting all regulatory requirements, and continuously improving our operations to provide the best possible service to our customers."

By strengthening its safety-first culture, Delifresh has transformed the way its fleet operates. The company now plans to expand Samsara's use into warehouse operations, as well as food, technical, and compliance support teams.

Seth Stanfield, UK Director, at Samsara, added, "Delifresh is a leading example of how data-driven safety programmes can transform a business and its fleet operation. By empowering drivers and managers alike, fleet-based businesses can reduce risk, improve efficiency, and build a resilient safety culture that engages their workforce. Delifresh's results show what's possible when operations teams embrace technology to drive meaningful change."

