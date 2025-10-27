Acquisition of KYC360 will bring together compliance expertise and cutting-edge financial crime innovation

Experian, the global data and technology company, has today announced the acquisition of KYC360 in the UK and Ireland, which will significantly enhance its fraud and financial crime compliance capabilities.

Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) are foundational pillars of financial crime prevention, requiring organisations to continuously verify and update customer and business information throughout the lifecycle. KYC360's suite of Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions will support these critical processes allowing clients to onboard, screen and perpetually maintain data across the entire customer base.

These capabilities will be fully integrated into Experian's Ascend platform and made available from next year. With KYC360 seamlessly integrated into Experian, clients will benefit from optimised compliance, faster onboarding and reduced operational costs, all of which will create a frictionless experience that also strengthens their financial crime defenses across the entire customer lifecycle.

Malin Holmberg, CEO of Experian UK&I, said: "We're excited to celebrate this major milestone as it reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions in the fight against financial crime. The addition of KYC360 significantly boosts our capabilities, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our clients and accelerate our growth. We are delighted to welcome the KYC360 team and look forward to achieving great things together."

Stephen Platt, Founder and CEO of KYC360, commented: "We are thrilled to be joining the Experian group. This partnership provides a tremendous opportunity to drive innovation in the fight against financial crime, helping to protect even more clients and their customers. Together, we are committed to ensuring that the customer experience remains seamless, while setting new standards for security and compliance in the industry."

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of industries, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

About KYC360

KYC360 is a recognised player in regulatory technology, focusing on anti-financial crime solutions that help businesses achieve compliance while enhancing their commercial performance.

Its advanced customer onboarding, screening, and lifecycle management solutions are utilised by hundreds of organisations across various sectors, including financial services, insurance, legal, gaming, telecommunications, and industry.

Established by a founder of the International Compliance Association, KYC360 empowers businesses to effectively manage financial crime risk, enabling them to operate more efficiently and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027362288/en/

