Acarix AB: Announcement from the general meeting in Acarix AB

The extraordinary general meeting 2025 (the "EGM") of Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") was held today on 27 October 2025 and the following resolutions were passed unanimously by the meeting.

Change of the terms in the Employee Stock Option Program 2025/2029

The general meeting resolved to change the terms of the Employee Stock Option Program 2025/2029 in accordance with the following:

Employee stock options can be granted to both consultants and employees. Previous specific conditions and criteria for the CEO are removed - all employees shall be treated according to equal conditions. The program can be offered to participants outside Sweden as well. Employee stock options allocated to consultants shall vest with 50 per cent 12 months after allocation, and with an additional 50 per cent 24 months after allocation. Allocated employee stock options vest over three years: one third immediately upon allocation, two thirds two years after allocation and all stock options three years after allocation. The board may decide to deviate from the vesting schedules for commercial reasons. Participation is not conditional on strategic or operational objectives, but the board may introduce such objectives for individual participants.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions at the EGM as described above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals which are available on the Company's website, www. acarix.com.

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 40,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

