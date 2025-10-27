Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJR2 | ISIN: SE0009268717 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AC
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 08:03
0,018 Euro
-22,98 % -0,005
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACARIX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACARIX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2025 15:35 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acarix AB: Announcement from the general meeting in Acarix AB

The extraordinary general meeting 2025 (the "EGM") of Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") was held today on 27 October 2025 and the following resolutions were passed unanimously by the meeting.

Change of the terms in the Employee Stock Option Program 2025/2029

The general meeting resolved to change the terms of the Employee Stock Option Program 2025/2029 in accordance with the following:

  1. Employee stock options can be granted to both consultants and employees.
  2. Previous specific conditions and criteria for the CEO are removed - all employees shall be treated according to equal conditions.
  3. The program can be offered to participants outside Sweden as well.
  4. Employee stock options allocated to consultants shall vest with 50 per cent 12 months after allocation, and with an additional 50 per cent 24 months after allocation.
  5. Allocated employee stock options vest over three years: one third immediately upon allocation, two thirds two years after allocation and all stock options three years after allocation.
  6. The board may decide to deviate from the vesting schedules for commercial reasons.
  7. Participation is not conditional on strategic or operational objectives, but the board may introduce such objectives for individual participants.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions at the EGM as described above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals which are available on the Company's website, www. acarix.com.

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 40,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

For more information, contact
Macie May, phone +1 405 517 5161, email mmay@saxum.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.