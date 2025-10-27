PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell secures 43 MSEK order for M2Power 250

PowerCell has secured an order valued at 43 MSEK for delivery of its M2Power 250 methanol-to-power system from a European shipyard. The system, rated at 0.5 MW, will be installed as part of a retrofit program on a large sailing yacht, with delivery planned for 2027.

The order marks the second commercial contract for the M2Power 250 platform, launched in late 2024. The integrated system combines PowerCell's proven fuel cell technology with an onboard methanol reformer that converts renewable methanol into clean hydrogen for direct use in the fuel-cell stack. The result is a compact, turnkey solution enabling zero-emission power generation.

"This order confirms market interest in our methanol-to-power platform," said Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group. "The M2Power 250 offers shipowners a practical way to reduce emissions in existing vessels and supports the accelerating shift toward cleaner auxiliary and propulsion power."

About the M2Power 250

The M2Power 250 system delivers 250 kW per module and can be combined to multi-megawatt configurations. It integrates PowerCell's latest generation fuel cell stack technology with an efficient methanol reformer and balance-of-plant components in a compact, skid design. The solution offers high electrical efficiency, silent operation, and true zero emissions of NO?, SO?, and particulates.

Richard Berkling

CEO

Phone: +46 31 720 36 20

Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.