FedEx Advances Sustainability Initiatives in APAC Through Operational Enhancements and Community Engagement

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, continues to advance its sustainability initiatives across the Asia Pacific region while creating positive change in communities. During Fiscal Year 2025 (June 2024-May 2025), FedEx advanced decarbonization with smart technology and saw more employees volunteering in a wider range of sustainability-focused community programs throughout the region.

"At FedEx, we are committed to leading responsibly, driving change forward, and channeling innovation to deliver a brighter future for the people and communities we serve and the planet we share," said Kawal Preet, president, Asia Pacific, FedEx. "In today's climate-conscious business environment, our investments in expanding an electric vehicle fleet and integrating renewable energy across the Asia Pacific region reflect our long-term vision for sustainability. At the same time, through initiatives like FedEx Cares, we are empowering communities, creating opportunities, and championing a more sustainable and inclusive future for all."

Advancing Sustainable Operations

In 2021, FedEx set a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations across its global operations by 2040. Guided by the strategy to "decarbonize what's possible, co-create with purpose, and neutralize what's left," the company is implementing comprehensive and long-term actions, including deploying proven technologies that help to reduce emissions across its global network.

As emissions from owned and contracted vehicles accounted for approximately 25% of FedEx's total carbon footprint in Fiscal Year 2024, electrifying the global ground fleet remains a key pillar in the company's decarbonization strategy. By the start of Fiscal Year 2025, FedEx had expanded its electric vehicle deployment to 8,018 on- and off-road EVs globally[1]. Building on this momentum, the company strategically strengthened its EV presence in key Asia Pacific markets further in Fiscal Year 2025, including Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand. In early 2025, FedEx introduced its first fleet of six electric cargo vans in Korea to support parcel pickup and delivery operations within high-traffic areas in Seoul and Busan.

FedEx's fleet electrification efforts are complemented by the integration of advanced intelligence solutions, including the AI-powered Stops Sequencing tool. This innovative technology optimizes delivery routes in real-time based on package volume and customer specifications, enabling couriers to navigate more efficiently. By intelligently planning delivery sequences and minimizing unnecessary mileage, FedEx has the potential to reduce carbon emissions, while simultaneously improving operational efficiency.

Beyond fleet electrification, FedEx continues to integrate renewable energy into its facilities across Asia Pacific. In Fiscal Year 2024, the company opened new energy-efficient facilities in Singapore, China, and Australia. Since January 2025, the South Pacific Regional Hub in Singapore has been using solar energy to meet more than half of its total electricity demands, powering operations and charging the local EV fleet with clean energy[2]. This integration of renewable energy sources exemplifies the company's strategic approach to sustainability, creating synergies between clean energy generation and fleet electrification.

Empowering the Community

Through FedEx Cares, the company's global community engagement program, FedEx collaborates with local organizations and non-profits across Asia Pacific to support environmental restoration while encouraging employees to volunteer in their local communities.

Community impact across the region strengthened significantly in Fiscal Year 2025, with volunteer participation in community projects increasing 20% year-on-year. Sustainability-focused community programs grew 14% during the same period. These initiatives have made a tangible impact, from helping to restore mangrove forests in Bengkalis, Indonesia, to cleaning up riverbanks in Tokyo, Japan. Collectively, FedEx team members have planted 3,465 trees and native plants, helping preserve and protect natural ecosystems where the company operates.

The annual FedEx Cares Purple Tote Campaign remains a cornerstone of the company's community engagement efforts. In FY25, over 800 team members from across Asia Pacific dedicated more than 1,000 volunteer hours to collect and donate more than 3,600 kilograms of essential supplies. Through collaboration with 20 non-profit organizations, these efforts impacted over 1,600 beneficiaries, including young children, the elderly, and underserved communities.

FedEx has also expanded its 2025 Library Program, recognizing education as essential to sustainable development in rural and underserved areas. The initiative reached 40 schools and communities across China this year, providing educational resources that benefit approximately 9,000 children and teachers[3] by helping to create conducive learning environments.

Investing in future talent is central to the company's commitment to connecting possibilities across generations. In collaboration with Junior Achievement Asia Pacific, FedEx continues to inspire young entrepreneurs through its annual International Trade Challenge. Nearly 50,000 students have participated in the FedEx/JA ITC over the past 19 years. In FY25 the competition attracted over 4,700 students from 9 markets, challenging participants to create market entry strategies for products that contribute to a circular economy, equipping them with entrepreneurial mindsets and global trade knowledge.

Each year FedEx publishes its achievements and advancements in its corporate responsibility reports as part of its commitment to leadership in the transportation and logistics industry. The 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, which reflects data from FedEx Fiscal Year 2024, is now available and can be found here.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.



