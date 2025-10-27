Alfa Laval AB: Alfa Laval updates financial targets

Today, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has updated its financial targets. The targets are being updated to better reflect Alfa Laval's performance in recent years and strategic priorities regarding growth and profitability moving forward.

Updated financial targets

Alfa Laval's board of directors has adopted the following financial targets:

Average annual sales growth of 7 percent over a business cycle (previously 5 percent).

Average annual operating margin (adjusted EBITA) of 17 percent over a business cycle (previously 15 percent).

Return on capital employed of at least 20 percent (previously 20 percent).



As previously communicated, Alfa Laval's report for the third quarter 2025 will be issued at 7:30 AM CET, 28 October 2025.

Capital Markets Day 2025

Alfa Laval will present further details on the company's updated financial targets and its strategic priorities at the Capital Markets Day on 24 November 2025.

Contacts

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

johan.lundin@alfalaval.com



Sara Helweg-Larsen

Head of Communication, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 35 80 98

sara.helweglarsen@alfalaval.com

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons detailed above, at around 5.30 PM CET on 27 October 2025.

This is Alfa Laval??

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024.?The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com