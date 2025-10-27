Includes 11 U.S. Olympians, Paralympians, and Olympic Hopefuls Across Bobsled, Ice Hockey, Sled Hockey, Figure Skating, Speed Skating, Skiing, Para Snowboarding, and Snowboarding

Xfinity to Provide Hundreds of Team USA Athletes with $2,026 to Stay Connected During Their Olympic and Paralympic Games Pursuit

Comcast, a proud partner of Team USA, today introduced its roster of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes who will represent Xfinity on the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This year's roster includes 11 world-class athletes across Bobsled, Ice Hockey, Sled Hockey, Figure Skating, Speed Skating, Skiing, Para Snowboarding, and Snowboarding.

In addition to supporting its roster of 11 athletes, Xfinity will once again provide the hundreds of Team USA athletes who qualify for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games with $2,026 to help them stay connected to loved ones and fans. Xfinity first launched this program during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

For more than eight years, Comcast and its consumer brand, Xfinity, have partnered with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic champions and hopefuls to empower them to stay connected to what matters most their families, communities, and the fans who cheer them on as they pursue their Olympic and Paralympic dreams.

"These world-class athletes embody the perseverance, excellence, and inspiration that define the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Comcast. "Our commitment goes beyond sponsorship it's about connection. Through the athletes we support, we're proud to help bring people closer together and make those connections possible."

Comcast's Roster of Xfinity Athletes

Erin Jackson, Speed Skating, Ocala, FL

Jackson made history as the first Black woman to win an individual Winter Olympic gold medal, capturing gold in the 500M at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. A versatile athlete, Erin competes on both inline skates for Team USA and in roller derby.

Elana Meyers Taylor, Bobsled, Douglasville, GA

Meyers Taylor, a five-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympic Games history, has twice been chosen as a Team USA flag bearer. She balances her bobsled career with being a devoted mother to two sons and an international spokesperson for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Ilia Malinin, Figure Skating, Vienna, VA

Known as the "Quad God," Malinin is the only figure skater to land a fully rotated quadruple axel. A three-time U.S. champion and two-time defending World Champion, he is redefining the sport for a new generation.

Alex Ferreira, Freestyle Skiing, Aspen, CO

Ferreira, an Olympic silver and bronze medalist, is an eight-time X Games medalist and back-to-back FIS Crystal Globe winner. A passionate advocate for environmental causes, he looks to dominate the halfpipe event while honoring his family's athletic legacy.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine Skiing, Vail, CO

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the winningest skier in World Cup history with 100+ victories, was named the 2023 ESPY for Best Women's Athlete. She continues to raise the bar for her sport as she sets her sights on Milano Cortina 2026.

Taylor Heise, Ice Hockey, Lake City, MN

Heise, the first overall pick in the 2023 PWHL Draft, has quickly become one of the league's brightest stars. In 2024, she was named PWHL Playoff MVP, adding to her impressive record, including 18 points scored at the 2022 IIHF World Championships.

Jordan Stolz, Speed Skating, Kewaskum, WI

Stolz, is the current world record holder in the 1000M and defending champion in the 500M, 1000M, and 1500M. Growing up skating on his backyard pond, Stolz remains grounded in his roots as he continues to dominate the long track scene.

Brenna Huckaby, Para Snowboarding, Kalispell, MT

Huckaby, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and ten-time world championship medalist, continues to break barriers in para snowboarding. She is a two-time ESPY winner for Best Athlete with a Disability and the 2025 Snowboard Cross Crystal Globe champion.

Brody Roybal, Sled Hockey, Northlake, IL

Roybal, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and 2021 World Championship MVP, brings both skill and personality to the sport. Off the ice, he is a popular content creator with over 2.9 million TikTok followers, sharing his journey alongside partner Menecis.

Jen Lee, Sled Hockey, Daley City, CA

Lee, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist, was instrumental in Team USA's 2022 gold medal victory, stopping all 16 shots in the final. A retired U.S. Army veteran fluent in Mandarin, he brings leadership and resilience to the goaltender position.

Noah Elliott, Para Snowboarding, St. Charles, MO

Elliott, a Paralympic gold and bronze medalist, is the defending Crystal Globe Champion in both Banked Slalom and Overall, as well as the 2025 ESPY winner for Best Athlete with a Disability. Dedicated to giving back, he frequently visits children's hospitals, inspiring young athletes with his story and achievements.

As the official communications service provider, Xfinity provides consumers and businesses services including internet, video distribution, wireless, and electronic home security to Team USA for Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028.

Throughout the games, fans in the U.S. will have the fastest connection to Milano Cortina 2026 through Xfinity, which will provide more than 2,500 hours of Olympic and Paralympic coverage across platforms. Viewers can access every moment through the Winter Olympics Hub, offering a seamless way to find their favorite event or athlete whether its airing on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, or CNBC. Additionally, Xfinity will once again support Making Team USA presented by Xfinity, a platform designed to bring fans closer to the journeys of America's top athletes.

In February 2025, NBCUniversal announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company's primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milano Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

