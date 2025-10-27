Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 15:29
1,450 Euro
+2,84 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4001,72019:26
Dow Jones News
27.10.2025 18:45 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Oct-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

27 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  27 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         32,605 
 
Highest price paid per share:            129.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             126.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    128.2120p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 477,455 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,264,121 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,264,121 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      128.2120p                        32,605

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
156             128.60          08:29:52         00358297306TRLO1     XLON 
 
1192             128.80          08:30:02         00358297350TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             128.20          08:30:12         00358297382TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             128.60          08:36:44         00358298535TRLO1     XLON 
 
1228             128.60          09:09:21         00358306195TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             128.00          09:13:10         00358307633TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             128.00          09:13:10         00358307634TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             128.80          09:16:28         00358309639TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             128.80          09:16:28         00358309640TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              128.80          09:16:28         00358309641TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              129.00          09:16:39         00358309724TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             128.60          09:19:56         00358311091TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             129.00          09:21:06         00358311569TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             129.00          09:21:11         00358311602TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             129.00          09:21:55         00358311920TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             128.60          09:27:24         00358314033TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             128.60          09:27:24         00358314034TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             128.60          09:35:30         00358318107TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             128.80          10:09:10         00358330585TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             128.80          10:09:10         00358330586TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             128.80          10:09:10         00358330587TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             129.00          10:18:55         00358331045TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             129.00          10:35:35         00358331772TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             129.00          10:53:48         00358332683TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             128.80          11:01:35         00358333118TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             128.80          11:01:35         00358333119TRLO1     XLON 
 
350             128.60          11:04:38         00358333286TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             129.00          11:45:06         00358335653TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             128.80          12:03:08         00358336543TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             128.80          12:03:08         00358336544TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             129.00          12:23:23         00358337560TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             129.00          12:23:23         00358337561TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             129.00          13:14:41         00358339634TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             128.80          13:15:49         00358339663TRLO1     XLON 
 
127             128.80          13:15:49         00358339664TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             128.80          13:38:41         00358341224TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             128.80          13:38:41         00358341225TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              128.60          14:06:33         00358342796TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              128.60          14:06:33         00358342797TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             129.00          14:08:45         00358342910TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             129.00          14:36:20         00358345075TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             129.00          14:49:40         00358346039TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             128.60          14:50:46         00358346118TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             128.40          14:50:46         00358346119TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             128.60          14:54:14         00358346251TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              128.60          14:54:14         00358346252TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             128.00          14:54:28         00358346260TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             127.80          14:54:28         00358346261TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              127.80          15:08:27         00358347173TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             127.80          15:08:27         00358347174TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             128.00          15:08:27         00358347175TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             128.00          15:08:27         00358347176TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             128.00          15:08:42         00358347185TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             127.80          15:10:54         00358347268TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             127.80          15:13:19         00358347398TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             127.40          15:13:38         00358347428TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             127.40          15:14:03         00358347456TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             127.20          15:14:33         00358347493TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              127.20          15:14:33         00358347494TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              127.20          15:14:33         00358347495TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             127.40          15:15:00         00358347533TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              127.60          15:21:41         00358347900TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             127.20          15:22:07         00358347935TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              127.20          15:22:07         00358347936TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             127.40          15:46:21         00358349515TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              127.40          15:46:21         00358349516TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             127.40          15:46:21         00358349517TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             127.40          15:46:21         00358349518TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             127.40          15:46:21         00358349519TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2025 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1881             127.00          15:46:21         00358349520TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             126.60          15:49:51         00358349839TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             126.80          15:53:59         00358350136TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              126.60          16:10:53         00358351359TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             126.60          16:10:53         00358351360TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             126.60          16:10:53         00358351361TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              127.20          16:19:17         00358351822TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             126.40          16:19:17         00358351823TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              126.40          16:19:17         00358351824TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  406352 
EQS News ID:  2219344 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2219344&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2025 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.