

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $280.55 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $449.84 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 30.7% to $2.68 billion from $2.05 billion last year.



Welltower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $280.55 Mln. vs. $449.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $2.68 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.82 - $0.88



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News