D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED in Connection with its $30,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / On October 22, 2025, BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED ("BGIN" or "the Company") (Nasdaq:BGIN), a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies, announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 5,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, at an initial public offering price of US$6.00 per share. BGIN's Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 21, 2025, under the ticker symbol "BGIN."

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $30,000,000 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the Offering for (i) the purchase and/or construction of mining farms, (ii) the research and development of new proprietary chips to be used in cryptocurrency mining machines; and (iii) general corporate purposes.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Robinson & Cole LLP acted as U.S. securities counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 related to the Offering was filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This Offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, via email at info@dboralcapital.com or telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About BGIN Blockchain Limited

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies and a historical focus on altcoins while leveraging its experience in designing ASIC chips and mining machines to penetrate new leading cryptocurrency opportunities and executing on long term strategic focus on self-mining. BGIN's mission is to make crypto mining accessible to all by developing innovative products tailored to various market needs, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN designs and manufactures mining machines under its ICERIVER brand, providing customers with operational flexibility through advanced mining infrastructure and hosting services.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate" or other similar expressions in its prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Registration Statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: info@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

