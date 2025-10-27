

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.122 billion, or $7.11 per share. This compares with $820 million, or $5.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $449 million or $2.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $3.726 billion from $3.320 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.122 Bln. vs. $820 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.11 vs. $5.20 last year. -Revenue: $3.726 Bln vs. $3.320 Bln last year.



