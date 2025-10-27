

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $603 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $801 million or $1.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to $6.443 billion from $5.609 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $603 Mln. vs. $760 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $6.443 Bln vs. $5.609 Bln last year.



