

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - EVEREST GROUP, LTD. (EG) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $255 million, or $6.09 per share. This compares with $509 million, or $11.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $4.319 billion from $4.285 billion last year.



EVEREST GROUP, LTD. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $255 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.09 vs. $11.80 last year. -Revenue: $4.319 Bln vs. $4.285 Bln last year.



