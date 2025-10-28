Battery X Metals Confirms October 28, 2025 Effective Date for Strategic Share Consolidation to Advance Corporate Growth and Capital Market Presence

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals confirms October 28, 2025 as the effective date of its strategic 20:1 share consolidation, reducing the number of issued and outstanding common shares from approximately 70.2 million to 3.5 million, marking an important step toward optimizing the Company's capital structure. The strategic consolidation forms part of the Company's broader strategic initiatives to strengthen the Company's balance sheet flexibility, enhance the marketability and accessibility of its shares, and support long-term corporate growth and capital markets initiatives aimed at expanding investor reach and enhancing shareholder value. This strategic initiative forms part of Battery X Metals' integrated 360° growth strategy spanning exploration, rebalancing, and recycling, reinforcing the Company's commitment to developing sustainable technologies that advance the global clean-energy transition.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to its news release dated October 17, 2025, the Company will implement the strategic share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of 20:1, with each twenty (20) pre-consolidated Common Shares being consolidated into one (1) post-consolidated Common Share

(the "Consolidation"), effective as of October 28, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

The Consolidation will result in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares being reduced from the current outstanding 70,169,303 Common Shares to approximately 3,508,471 Common Shares, subject to rounding. The Company's name and trading symbols will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 07135M302 and the new ISIN number will be CA07135M3021 for the post-Consolidation Common Shares.

Strategic Rationale

The board of directors of the Company believes the Consolidation forms part of the Company's broader strategic initiatives to strengthen its capital structure and advance its long-term operational and growth objectives. The Consolidation is expected to provide the Company with greater flexibility for future corporate activities, including but not limited to those referenced herein and in its prior disclosures, enhance the marketability of the Common Shares, and attract a broader spectrum of potential investors, thereby increasing market interest in providing additional financing for operational and growth initiatives. This initiative aligns with the Company's continued efforts to strengthen its market positioning, corporate governance alignment, and overall strategic planning within its integrated 360° strategy across the battery metals value chain, encompassing exploration, rebalancing, and recycling, in support of advancing next-generation solutions that contribute to the global clean-energy transition.

Shareholder Process

As required by CSE policies, the Company obtained shareholder approval for the Consolidation at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on July 16, 2025. The Consolidation has been approved by the Company's board of directors. On the Effective Date, the Common Shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis under the existing Company name and trading symbol.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. As required under the Business Corporations Act(BC), any fractional Common Shares remaining after the Consolidation that are less than one half of a Common Share will be cancelled and any fractional Common Shares that are at least one half of a Common Share will be rounded up to one whole Common Share.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares along with a completed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation ("Endeavor"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through Endeavor or through the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: the proposed Consolidation of the Company's common shares, including the details relating to the 20:1 consolidation ratio, the effective date, post-Consolidation share count, and commencement of trading on a consolidated basis; and the expected benefits of the Consolidation, including enhancing the marketability of the Company's shares, attracting a broader base of investors, and supporting the Company's broader strategic and corporate development objectives; and the Company's continuing efforts to advance its integrated 360° strategy across the battery metals value chain, encompassing exploration, rebalancing, and recycling. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to obtain all required regulatory and exchange approvals; the timely completion of administrative processes related to the Consolidation and the issuance of post-Consolidation shares by the Company's transfer agent; variations in market conditions or investor sentiment; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations at the time they are made and should not be regarded as guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-confirms-october-28-2025-effective-date-for-strategic-share-cons-1092403