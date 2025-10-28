Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company") wishes to clarify information contained in its management information circular dated October 23, 2025 (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the Company's upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for November 24, 2025 (the "Meeting").

The Company advises that Supreet Bhullar, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, was erroneously listed in the table of nominees for election as directors on page 12 of the Circular. Ms. Bhullar has not been nominated for election as a director at the Meeting.

The correct nominees for election as directors are: Kerem Akbas, David Eaton, Olha Yushchenko, Beata Jirava, Ceri Cukran, and William Blake Aaron.

The accompanying form of proxy and voting instruction form circulated to shareholders correctly identify these six nominees. No action is required by shareholders who have already submitted proxies or voting instructions.

Except for the correction noted above, all other information in the Circular remains accurate and unchanged. This clarification has been filed on SEDAR+ and posted to the Company's investor relations website.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additional information, including risk factors, is available in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (the "Company"). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, industry developments, regulatory changes, access to capital, operational challenges, supply chain disruptions, and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272167

SOURCE: Planet Based Foods Global Inc.