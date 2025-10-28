CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Minimalist Metal Design and Even Better Fit

Reconstructed Shock-Resistant Structure and Streamlined Exterior

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the G-STEEL line of G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches, which combines signature toughness with a sleek metal exterior. The new GST-B1000D features a minimalist design with an enhanced fit.

Guided by the Casio Purpose -"Through the power to put wonder at hand, bring new levels of joy to lives one by one" - the company continues to bring unprecedented value to the world. Born from a developer's passion to create a watch that would not break, G-SHOCK timepieces bring wonder and inspire people with their tough structure and advanced functionality.

The new GST-B1000D is a shock-resistant watch with a contemporary minimalist design that expresses the beauty of metal while delivering a very comfortable fit.

The watch features a newly developed compact module equipped with Tough Solar and Mobile Link* functionality using Bluetooth®. This enables a slim profile and lightweight design without compromising functionality, providing enhanced comfort on the wrist.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

The streamlined bezel features a combination of straight and circular hairline finishes, along with mirror polishing, to bring out a refined metal texture. The octagonal case and the brick pattern on the dial are inspired by the design of the DW-5000C, the first-ever G-SHOCK.

The GST-B1000D-1A reflects G-SHOCK DNA with its inset dial, which employs accent colors inspired by the first G-SHOCK: red symbolizing the passion to take on challenges, blue representing water resistance, and yellow signifying outstanding shock resistance. The minimalist design is versatile enough to complement any style, from business to casual to outdoors.

Model Color GST-B1000D-1A Black GST-B1000D-2A Blue GST-B1000D-3A Green

